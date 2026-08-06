Arianne Phosphate Selected to Benefit from the Québec Government’s Specialized Filon Support Service

SAGUENAY, Québec, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arianne Phosphate Inc (the “Company” or “Arianne”) (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTCQB: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing it’s Lac à Paul project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that its Lac à Paul phosphate project is one of the first projects selected to benefit from the “Filon” service. The “Filon” support service was established by Québec’s Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF).

This initiative aims to strengthen government coordination and support the advancement of strategic mining projects within the provincial authorization process. Filon’s objective is to facilitate exchanges between mining proponents and the ministries and agencies responsible for issuing authorizations and permits, in accordance with the Québec Strategy for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2025-2031.

This support also forms part of the efforts of the governments of Québec and Canada to improve the efficiency, clarity and predictability of the regulatory processes applicable to major projects. In this regard, the two governments recently announced a proposed agreement based on the principle of “one project, one assessment, one decision”, which aims to reduce overlaps in environmental assessments while maintaining rigorous environmental protection standards. Together, these initiatives demonstrate a growing willingness to support the responsible development of projects related to critical minerals.

“We are honoured that the Lac à Paul project is among the first projects selected to benefit from the specialized support offered by Filon,” said Marco Gagnon, Executive Chairman of Arianne Phosphate. “This recognition confirms the strategic nature of our project for Québec and its ability to address the growing global security of supply issues regarding phosphate. Lac à Paul is a world-class asset, located in a stable and responsible jurisdiction, and will support the Western value chains linked to both agriculture and LFP batteries. We believe that better-coordinated support will help advance the project more efficiently, while maintaining the rigour and transparency of the authorization process. We would like to thank the Government of Québec for its commitment to supporting projects that can generate lasting economic benefits for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region and for Québec as a whole.”

From the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Kateri Champagne Jourdain:

“The personalized Filon support is an additional lever to propel mining projects for the benefit of Québec’s development and its regions. The Lac à Paul project will foster job creation in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region and strengthen Québec’s contribution to phosphate supply chains. We are proud to support companies such as Arianne Phosphate, through Filon, to accelerate mining projects and stand out on the world stage!”

Fully audited and supported by a feasibility study, the Lac à Paul project is one of the largest undeveloped phosphate deposits in the world. Located in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, it aims to produce a high-purity apatite concentrate for the fertilizer markets and purified phosphoric acid (PPA), notably used in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries. These markets are complementary: they rely on the same high-quality resource and make it possible to maximize the value of the project while meeting distinct and strategic needs.

Western dependence on the supply of phosphate is concentrated in regions of the world that have been geopolitically challenging. The development of a Canadian source of high-purity phosphate represents a strategic benefit and, the Lac à Paul project will help reduce this dependence while strengthening the resilience of North American supply chains while supporting both food security and the energy transition.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate (“Arianne Phosphate Inc.”) (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013).

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by Regulation 43-101, has approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Technical Info Raphael Gaudreault Brian Ostroff Chief Operating Officer Head of Strategic & Business Initiatives Tel.: 418-590-1318 Tel.: 514-928-9952 raphael.gaudreault@arianne-inc.com brian.ostroff@arianne-inc.com



Follow Arianne on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate

Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources

Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: unforeseen delays in the execution of the definitive agreements in connection with the credit facility extension or in obtaining regulatory approval; inability to complete the credit facilities extension by the Closing Date; volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, the material terms of the credit facility extension having been agreed to by the parties, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.