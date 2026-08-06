Getty Copper Inc. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Getty Copper Inc. (TSX-V: GTC; OTCQX: GTCDF), a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Getty Copper Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Getty Copper Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GTCDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Getty Copper’s graduation to the OTCQX Best Market marks an important step in expanding our presence in the U.S. and making the Company’s shares more accessible to American investors. As we advance into our 2026 fall drilling program and interest in North American copper assets continues to grow, OTCQX provides an effective platform to increase Getty’s visibility, broaden our shareholder base and support the Company’s ongoing development,” said Ryan O’Regan, Chief Executive Officer of Getty Copper.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship, 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake and adjacent to Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Mine and has potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

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