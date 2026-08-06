Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation Across Multiple Structures at the Road Cut Zone Ahead of Inaugural MRE





Drilling continues to expand gold mineralisation across three principal structures at the Road Cut Zone: the Main Road Cut Shear, Artisanal Shear and Contact Zone Fault, reinforcing the scale of the broader mineralised system

Highlights include 2.0 m at 21.10 g/t Au, 7.0 m at 4.16 g/t Au and 8.0 m at 2.65 g/t Au, with mineralisation remaining open at depth

More than 47,850 m of drilling completed across 240 holes at Kossou as two drill rigs advance resource definition and exploration ahead of an inaugural MRE expected in Q4 2026



QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobo Resources Inc. (“Kobo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: KRI) (FWB: Q1Z) is pleased to report diamond drill results from twelve (12) additional holes completed at the Road Cut Zone at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project (“Kossou”) in Côte d’Ivoire. Drilling continues to expand gold mineralisation across three principal structures at the Road Cut Zone: the Main Road Cut Shear, Artisanal Shear and Contact Zone Fault, with all zones remaining open at depth. With more than 47,850 m now completed across 240 drill holes, including more than 10,700 m since the beginning of 2026, the Company continues to advance resource definition and exploration drilling toward an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) expected in Q4 2026.

Diamond Drill Results – Highlights:

Road Cut Zone:

KDD0167 8.0 metres ( " m”) at 1.34 g/t Au from 246.0 m 2.0 m at 21.10 g/t Au from 321.0 m (Main Road Cut Shear)





KDD0168



4.0 m at 2.71 g/t Au from 150.0 m 7.0 m at 4.16 g/t Au from 193.0 m (Main Road Cut Shear) 18.0 m at 0.64 g/t Au from 336.0 m (Artisanal Shear)



KDD0170 15.0 m at 0.64 g/t Au from 81.0 m , incl. 9.0 m at 0.81 g/t Au 5.0 m at 0.69 g/t Au from 288.0 m (Artisanal Shear) 8.0 m at 2.65 g/t Au from 355.0 m, incl. 3.30 m at 5.99 g/t Au (CZ Fault)

KDD0166 4.0 m at 4.30 g/t Au from 30.0 m 12.0 m at 0.81 g/t Au from 121.0 m , incl. 3.0 m at 1.95 g/t Au (CZ Fault)



KDD0164 3.0 m at 1.89 g/t Au from 117.0 m (Main Road Cut Shear) 4.0 m at 2.35 g/t Au from 287.0 m, incl. 1.0 m at 7.14 g/t Au 4.0 m at 0.81 g/t Au from 311.0 m (CZ Fault)





Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo, commented: “Our objective at Kossou is to systematically define the scale of the gold mineralised system while continuing to test where it can grow. The Road Cut Zone is an important part of that work, and we are increasingly seeing multiple mineralised shears contribute to a broader system. The Main Road Cut Shear continues to return strong grades, while drilling at the Artisanal Shear and Contact Zone Fault is extending mineralisation across additional structures that remain open for further exploration.”

He continued: “We now have two drills operating at Kossou as we accelerate the work required for our inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate, which we expect to release in Q4 2026. With more than 47,850 m drilled to date, we have built a substantial geological database across Kossou while continuing to pursue opportunities to expand the mineralised footprint. Drilling is also underway at the Kadie Zone, where we expect to begin reporting additional results as assays become available.”

Two-Drill Program Advances Resource Definition and Exploration Across Kossou

The Company continues to advance an extensive exploration program at Kossou, where more than 47,850 m of drilling has now been completed to date across 240 holes. Recent drilling has focused on expanding and defining the Road Cut Main Shear, Artisanal Shear and Contact Zone Fault, while the broader two-drill program continues to advance the Jagger, Road Cut and Kadie Zones and evaluate additional targets across the project's 9+ km prospective strike length.

This release reports results from twelve drill holes completed across multiple targets within the Road Cut Zone.

Road Cut Zone Drilling Continues to Expand Multiple Mineralised Shears

Diamond drill holes KDD0161 to KDD0172 were completed across approximately 400 m of strike between sections RCZ200 and RCZ600 (Figure 1). The holes were designed to test multiple targets within the Road Cut Zone, including the Main Road Cut Shear, Artisanal Shear and mineralisation associated with the Contact Zone Fault.

Gold mineralisation is hosted in foliated and sheared basalts associated with V1 and V2 vein sets within the shear zones. Mineralised V2 vein sets also extend beyond the principal shear zones into unfoliated basalt host rocks and volcanosedimentary rocks along the Contact Zone Fault. Gold mineralisation has also been intersected in V2 vein sets hosted within, and immediately adjacent to, quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusive rocks.

Figure 1: Road Cut Zone Simplified Geology Map with Diamond Drill Hole Collars





Main Road Cut Shear Continues to Deliver Strong Results at Depth

Five drill holes completed between sections RCZ450 and RCZ600 intersected the targeted Main Road Cut Shear. On section RCZ550, KDD0168 returned 7.0 m at 4.16 g/t Au from 193.0 m and 3.0 m at 1.55 g/t Au from 205.0 m, while KDD0164 returned 3.0 m at 1.89 g/t Au from 117.0 m and 6.0 m at 0.45 g/t Au from 133.0 m (see Figure 2). Mineralisation remains open at depth.

Additional significant intercepts were recorded in the hanging wall of the Main Road Cut Shear. KDD0168 returned 4.0 m at 2.71 g/t Au from 150.0 m and 5.0 m at 0.93 g/t Au from 162.0 m, associated with V2 veins hosted in quartz-feldspar porphyry or unfoliated basalts. KDD0164 also intersected 4.0 m at 1.12 g/t Au from 61.0 m.

Figure 2: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section – RCZ550





Artisanal Shear and Contact Zone Fault Add to Road Cut Growth Potential

KDD0168 returned several significant intercepts at the Artisanal Shear, including 18.0 m at 0.64 g/t Au from 336.0 m, including 5.0 m at 0.88 g/t Au and 5.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au. The Artisanal Shear has now been tested to approximately 150 m below surface and remains open at depth. At the Contact Zone Fault, the hole intersected 2.0 m at 2.38 g/t Au from 374.0 m along the contact between the volcanic and volcanosedimentary packages (Figure 2). Further drilling beneath this hole is warranted.

On section RCZ600, KDD0167 intersected several zones of gold mineralisation associated with the Main Road Cut Shear, highlighted by 2.0 m at 21.10 g/t Au from 321.0 m. Additional intervals of 3.0 m at 1.11 g/t Au from 299.0 m and 2.0 m at 0.45 g/t Au from 311.0 m further define the Main Road Cut Shear at approximately 200 m below surface (see Figure 3). The hole was extended to test the Contact Zone Fault and intersected three additional zones of mineralisation, including 2.0 m at 2.36 g/t Au from 453.0 m. Mineralisation remains open at depth across both targets.

Figure 3: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section – RCZ600





Additional zones of gold mineralisation were encountered in the hanging wall of the Main Road Cut Shear, including 4.0 m at 1.35 g/t Au from 160.0 m, 3.0 m at 3.67 g/t Au from 189.0 m, including 1.0 m at 10.10 g/t Au, and 8.0 m at 1.34 g/t Au. These zones are associated with V2 veins hosted in unfoliated basalts distal to the principal shear systems. See Table 1 for all significant drill intercepts.

KDD0170 was drilled on section RCZ500 to test multiple mineralised zones and returned a key intercept of 8.0 m at 2.65 g/t Au from 355.0 m, including 3.30 m at 5.99 g/t Au, associated with the Contact Zone Fault (see Figure 4). Mineralisation was intersected approximately 175 m below surface and remains open at depth. The Company plans additional drilling above and below KDD0170 to further test the extent of mineralisation along the structure.

Figure 4: Road Cut Zone Simplified Cross Section – RCZ500





KDD0170 also intersected several hanging-wall zones associated with V2 veins in unfoliated basalts, including 4.0 m at 0.99 g/t Au from 11.0 m and 15.0 m at 0.64 g/t Au from 81.0 m, including 9.0 m at 0.81 g/t Au. These results provide additional evidence of gold mineralisation outside the principal shear targets, and the Company will evaluate the potential for further follow-up work within the broader volcanic package.

The hole also extended mineralisation at the Artisanal Shear to depth, returning 5.0 m at 0.69 g/t Au from 288.0 m and confirming the presence of strong shearing at least 125 m below surface.

Two diamond drillholes were completed on section RCZ450 targeting the Artisanal Shear and the Contact Zone Fault shear. Hole KDD0172 was successful in intersecting a broad, lower grade zone of mineralisation corresponding to the Artisanal Shear returning 14.0 m at 0.73 g/t Au from 235.0 m, including subintervals of 1.0 m at 4.03 g/t Au, 1.0 m at 2.28 g/t Au and 1.0 m at 2.48 g/t Au that define the extents of the shear at this depth. The hole also intersected 2.0 m at 1.08 g/t Au at the Contact Zone Fault. Hole KDD0169 was also drilled on the same section and undercut KDD0172 and represents approximately 50 m depth offset. The hole intersected 2.0 m at 2.71 g/t Au from 313.0 m corresponding to the Artisanal Shear and intersected 2.0 m at 0.42 g/t Au from 372.0 m at the CZ Fault, extending the system to approximately 150 m below surface. Based on these results shear zones with gold mineralisation persist at depth.

Of note, both drill holes intersected zones of gold mineralisation in the hanging wall to the shear package. KDD0169 cut 5.0 m at 1.46 g/t Au from 108.0 m and 5.0 m at 0.71 g/t Au from 199.0 m. In KDD0172 mineralisation was intersected right form surface with 3.0 m at 3.23 g/t Au and 5.0 m at 1.21 g/t Au from 70.0 m. These intercepts are all associated with V2 veins in unfoliated basalt units. See table 1 for all significant intercepts

Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results

BHID East North Elev. Az. Dip Length From (m) To

(m) Int. (m) Au g/t Target KDD0161 228564 776355 205 70 -50 125.40 No Significant Intersections RCZ KDD0162 228449 776472 214 70 -50 143.40 40.00 42.00 2.00 1.69 RCZ KDD0163 228456 776421 224 70 -50 161.40 135.00 143.00 8.00 0.69 RCZ incl. 138.00 142.00 4.00 0.98 RCZ KDD0164 228406 776181 281 70 -50 377.40 61.00 65.00 4.00 1.12 RCZ 107.00 108.00 1.00 1.00* RCZ 117.00 120.00 3.00 1.89 RCZ 133.00 139.00 6.00 0.45 RCZ 276.00 278.00 2.00 0.98 RCZ 287.00 291.00 4.00 2.35 RCZ incl. 290.00 291.00 1.00 7.14* RCZ 311.00 315.00 4.00 0.81 RCZ KDD0165 228469 776533 207 70 -50 182.40 72.00 75.00 3.00 0.86 RCZ 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.13* RCZ KDD0166 228422 776516 229 70 -50 149.50 30.00 34.00 4.00 4.30 RCZ 121.00 133.00 12.00 0.81 RCZ incl. 128.00 131.00 3.00 1.95 RCZ KDD0167 228293 776096 294 70 -50 524.40 160.00 164.00 4.00 1.35 RCZ incl. 162.00 164.00 2.00 2.36 RCZ 189.00 192.00 3.00 3.67 RCZ incl. 191.00 192.00 1.00 10.10 RCZ 202.00 206.00 4.00 1.50 RCZ 246.00 254.00 8.00 1.34 RCZ incl. 252.00 253.00 1.00 8.34 RCZ 299.00 302.00 3.00 1.11 RCZ 311.00 313.00 2.00 0.45 RCZ 321.00 323.00 2.00 21.10 RCZ 453.00 455.00 2.00 2.36 RCZ 463.00 465.00 2.00 0.59 RCZ 469.00 472.00 3.00 0.51 RCZ KDD0168 228354 776171 304 70 -50 395.80 113.70 119.00 5.30 0.65 RCZ 150.00 154.00 4.00 2.71 RCZ 162.00 167.00 5.00 0.93 RCZ 193.00 200.00 7.00 4.16 RCZ 205.00 208.00 3.00 1.55 RCZ 267.00 268.00 1.00 2.98* RCZ 336.00 354.00 18.00 0.64 RCZ incl. 336.00 341.00 5.00 0.88 RCZ incl. 348.00 353.00 5.00 1.09 RCZ 359.00 360.00 1.00 1.97* RCZ 374.00 376.00 2.00 2.38 RCZ KDD0169 228309 776261 302 70 -50 398.30 100.00 103.00 3.00 0.63 RCZ 108.00 113.00 5.00 1.46 RCZ 199.00 204.00 5.00 0.71 RCZ 313.00 315.00 2.00 2.71 RCZ 372.00 374.00 2.00 0.42 RCZ KDD0170 228359 776226 302 70 -50 380.40 11.00 15.00 4.00 0.99 RCZ 33.00 34.00 1.00 1.30* RCZ 81.00 96.00 15.00 0.64 RCZ incl. 81.00 90.00 9.00 0.81 RCZ 152.00 155.00 3.00 1.06 RCZ 205.00 207.00 2.00 2.22 RCZ 288.00 293.00 5.00 0.69 RCZ 349.00 351.00 2.00 1.52 RCZ 355.00 363.00 8.00 2.65 RCZ incl. 358.20 361.50 3.30 5.99 RCZ KDD0171 228208 776489 296 70 -50 377.80 44.00 45.00 1.00 1.33* RCZ 90.00 93.00 3.00 1.63 RCZ 145.00 147.00 2.00 0.85 RCZ 198.00 200.00 2.00 0.82 RCZ 229.00 233.00 4.00 0.43 RCZ 257.00 260.00 3.00 0.77 RCZ KDD0172 228371 776284 288 70 -50 326.40 0.00 3.00 3.00 3.23 RCZ 70.00 75.00 5.00 1.21 RCZ 96.00 98.00 2.00 1.11 RCZ 115.00 119.10 4.10 0.52 RCZ 235.00 249.00 14.00 0.73 RCZ incl. 235.00 236.00 1.00 4.03 RCZ incl. 243.00 244.00 1.00 2.28 RCZ incl. 248.00 249.00 1.00 2.48 RCZ 305.00 307.00 2.00 1.08 RCZ Notes: Cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au over a minimum interval of 2.0 m.

Intervals are reported with no more than 3.0 m of internal dilution grading less than 0.30 g/t Au, except where indicated with an asterisk (*).



An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d’Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa’s most prolific gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company’s 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region’s largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 42,000 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,887 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 7,200+ metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou’s Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “Q1Z”. For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com

X: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the exploration program of the Company and the expected inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

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