Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

 | Source: Rogers Sugar Inc. Rogers Sugar Inc.

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MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on October 2, 2026, payable on October 21, 2026. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com


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