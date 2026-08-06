Capital City Bank Earns 15th Consecutive “Best Companies” Honor, Ranks in Top 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank has again been named to Florida Trend’s annual “Best Companies to Work For in Florida” list, climbing to No. 8 in the “Large Companies” category after ranking No. 11 in 2024 and No. 19 in 2023. The continued rise reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace. The 2026 issue is the 18th annual “Best Companies” edition and marks the 15th consecutive year Capital City Bank has been selected.

“Reaching the top 10 is an honor, but what matters most is what it represents: a workplace where associates feel supported, valued and empowered to do their best work every day,” said Bill Smith, chairman, president, and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our associates who make Capital City Bank a great place to work.”

The recognition by Florida Trend is one of several recent honors highlighting the performance and workplace culture at Capital City Bank. Forbes ranked Capital City Bank fourth among 100 banks on its America’s Best Banks list in February and one of the World’s Best Banks in April. The Bank has also been recognized among the top employers in the financial industry by American Banker magazine. The publication’s annual “Best Banks to Work For” feature, released in November 2025, marked the 13th consecutive year the Florida-based community bank has earned this recognition.

“Our annual ‘Best Companies to Work For In Florida’ program is a reminder that great workplaces don’t happen by accident,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. “The companies that stand out are intentional about investing in their people, creating opportunities for them to grow and building environments where employees want to be. This year, we also explore how many are thoughtfully bringing people back to the office — not simply as a policy shift, but as a way to strengthen collaboration, mentorship and culture. Their examples offer a practical roadmap for any organization looking to attract, retain and inspire great talent.”

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The “Best Companies To Work For In Florida” program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 “Best Companies To Work For In Florida”, go to FloridaTrend.com/best-companies.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.5 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices, 27 mortgage offices and 107 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 292,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group (WRG) works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com.

For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525