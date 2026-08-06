Gilat Demonstrates Breakthrough AI-Based Interference Detection and Cancellation Technology for Satellite Links

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, today announced the successful demonstration of a breakthrough AI-based interference detection and cancellation technology for satellite communication links.

The patent-pending solution leverages advanced AI-based signal processing designed to run on standard AI for edge NPU and has demonstrated exceptional performance across a wide range of non-cooperative and non-static interference scenarios.

The preliminary demonstration results showed up to a 10x improvement in interference detection and cancellation performance compared to conventional interference mitigation techniques, enabling the detection and cancellation of challenging interference conditions while maintaining compatibility with modern satellite communication systems. The results further demonstrated that the signal of interest remained virtually unaffected after interference cancellation, with only negligible degradation in signal quality.

As satellite communications face increasingly complex interference and jamming threats, the technology offers a powerful new approach to maintaining reliable connectivity and service continuity in highly contested spectrum environments.

"This achievement demonstrates Gilat's technological leadership in enabling service continuity under severe interference and jamming scenarios, helping ensure robust and resilient satellite communications in highly contested spectrum environments," said Aharon Mullokandov, Chief R&D Officer at Gilat. "In an environment where spectrum is becoming a crucial resource for both defense and commercial applications, this technology opens new opportunities that were not possible before. Building on this success, Gilat plans to demonstrate the technology on dedicated AI accelerator hardware, paving the way for a low-power edge solution suitable for deployment in operational satellite communication terminals."

The successful demonstration represents another milestone in Gilat's ongoing innovation in advanced satellite communications technologies and reinforces the Company's commitment to developing solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by satellite network operators, government agencies, and defense organizations worldwide.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a software-defined platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and Electronically Steered Antennas (ESAs), highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: https://www.gilat.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “seek,” “could,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in general economic, market and business conditions; failure to maintain market acceptance of Gilat’s products; failure to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; rapid changes in the markets in which Gilat operates; increased competition, loss of market share or pressure on prices; loss of key OEM partners; inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; inability to protect proprietary technology; and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those arising from regional military conflicts and geopolitical instability. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Gilat’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gilat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

PublicRelations@gilat.com