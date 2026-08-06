Inside information: Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITA

Siili Solutions Plc Inside information 6 August 2026 at 14:15 EET

Siili Solutions Plc lowers its financial guidance for 2026 group revenue and adjusted EBITA. The company expects now the group revenue for 2026 to be EUR 95-105 million (previous guidance was EUR 102-126 million) and the group adjusted EBITA to be EUR 0.5-3.3 million (previous guidance was EUR 3.7-6.9 million).

Siili’s revenue has developed weaker than expected during the first half of the year, due to customers’ delayed investment decisions and general uncertainty in the market. This has also had a direct impact on the company’s profitability.

New outlook for 2026:

Revenue for 2026 is expected to be EUR 95-105 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 0.5-3.3 million.

Previous outlook for 2026:

Revenue for 2026 is expected to be EUR 102–126 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 3.7-6.9 million.

The company publishes its half-year report for 1 January–30 June 2026 on 11 August 2026.

Further information:

Interim CEO & VP, Digital Engineering Markku Savusalo

Phone: +358 (0)40 154 7970, email: markku.savusalo(at)siili.com

CFO Tuomas Toropainen

Phone: +358 (0)50 911 9598, email: tuomas.toropainen(at)siili.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/en

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. www.siili.com/en