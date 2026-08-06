Rising Prices and Americans’ Focus on Value Keeps Consumer Technology Revenue Growth on a Moderate Track Through 2028, Reports Circana

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, August 6, 2026 — The trajectory of consumer tech retail performance is being shaped by the combined forces of higher average selling prices (ASPs) and shifts in consumer demand toward higher-value products. U.S. consumer technology sales revenue is forecast to grow approximately 1% in 2026, with growth in both 2027 and 2028 expected to remain positive but below 1%, according to the latest Future of Technology report from Circana, LLC.

Notebook PCs are expected to be the largest contributor to overall industry growth, generating an additional $1.7 billion in revenue from 2025 to 2026. As a result, PCs are projected to account for nearly 20% of total U.S. consumer technology revenue in 2026, the highest share since 2021.

“In today’s environment, growth is increasingly concentrated in products that deliver stronger utility, productivity, and long-term value,” said Paul Gagnon, vice president and technology industry advisor for Circana. “That shift is driving demand toward higher-value categories and creating opportunities for brands that clearly connect innovation with everyday consumer needs.”

Factors including rising memory costs, higher logistics expenses, and persistent uncertainty surrounding global trade policies are expected to remain industry challenges in the foreseeable future. These dynamics will contribute to higher prices across several categories, including PC memory and memory cards, where revenue growth is forecast despite softer unit demand.

At the same time, innovation continues to create new growth opportunities. Circana expects strong performance from emerging categories such as smart glasses, driven by expanding competition and assortment. Wellness-focused products, including fitness trackers and smart rings, that align with growing consumer interest in personal health and well-being will also be important contributors to industry growth.

While technological innovation remains important, consumers continue to approach technology purchases with a value-focused mindset. Circana’s outlook indicates that value is increasingly defined not simply by price but by a product’s ability to meet specific needs, improve daily life, and deliver a meaningful period of ownership.

“Consumers are more deliberate than ever about their technology purchases,” Gagnon added. “Retailers and brands that successfully demonstrate value, whether through AI-enabled productivity benefits, wellness features, or products tailored to evolving lifestyle needs, will be best positioned to capture growth in an otherwise challenging market.”

Circana’s Future of™ is a series of industry-specific forecasts and insights that incorporate Circana’s data assets, deep industry advisor expertise, macroeconomic inputs, superior technology and advanced analytic modeling techniques.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.