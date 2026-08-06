Martin Eade and Natalie Southgate Launch Still Not Dead Podcast, Reaching the Top 10% of New Podcasts Globally Within Its First Week

SUNSHINE COAST, Queensland, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Australian podcast is offering an unprecedented look at life after a life-changing diagnosis, earning global attention within days of its launch. Still Not Dead, co-hosted by leukemia patient Martin Eade and his partner and carer Natalie Southgate, reached the top 10% of all new podcasts launched worldwide within its first week and has already attracted listeners across 19 countries without any paid promotion.





Launched on 3 July 2026, the independent podcast documents Martin's treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in real time while sharing the often-overlooked experiences of the person caring for someone facing a serious illness. Three of nine planned episodes for Season 1 are now available, with new episodes released fortnightly across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and other major podcast platforms.

A Podcast That Shares Both Sides of the Hospital Bed

Unlike traditional health or wellness podcasts, Still Not Dead follows the unfolding realities of a leukemia diagnosis in real time. The series presents two perspectives simultaneously, that of the patient and the carer, capturing the uncertainty, resilience, humour and emotional challenges that accompany a serious illness.

Martin Eade, a former elite rower who represented New Zealand at the World Championships and a long-time performance and mindset coach, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on 16 January 2026. Given just days to close his business before beginning treatment, he decided to publicly document the experience in the hope that it would help others facing similar circumstances.

"I was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on January 16, 2026. I had 96 hours to scale back my business before walking into the hospital," said Martin Eade, Co-Host of Still Not Dead. "I decided the most useful thing I could do with this experience was share it, every raw, funny, terrifying, and beautiful moment of it. If this podcast helps one person in a hospital chair feel less alone, or one person register as a bone marrow donor, it will have been worth every minute."

Giving Carers a Voice in the Conversation



His co-host, Natalie Southgate, brings a unique perspective shaped by both personal and professional experience. A Hay House author, Jungian psychotherapist, creator of the global Chakradance™ movement and brain meningioma survivor, Southgate shares the realities of supporting a loved one through intensive cancer treatment while balancing work and everyday life.

"Nobody tells you what it actually feels like to be the carer," said Natalie Southgate, Co-Founder and Co-Host of Still Not Dead. "To hold it together in the room and fall apart in the car park. To run a global business from a hospital waiting area. To love someone through something this enormous. Still Not Dead gives carers a voice and a seat at the table for the first time. That matters just as much as anything we say about the diagnosis itself."

Beyond Storytelling: Raising Awareness for Bone Marrow Donation

Beyond telling a deeply personal story, the podcast also addresses broader public health issues. Blood cancers affect hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, and many patients requiring bone marrow transplants struggle to find compatible donors. Martin is currently awaiting a bone marrow transplant himself, and the podcast is using its growing platform to encourage donor registration and raise awareness of the ongoing need for matching donors.

An upcoming episode will feature clinical haematologist Dr Jason Conn of Sunshine Coast University Hospital, who will discuss Leukemia treatment, bone marrow transplantation and the importance of donor registration. Another confirmed guest, Tim Boyle, Australia's first simultaneous liver and bowel transplant recipient, will share his own extraordinary survival story after being given a five percent chance of survival.

Global Audience Growth Without Paid Promotion

The podcast has already generated organic engagement from listeners navigating their own health challenges, including unsolicited messages from cancer patients listening while receiving treatment in hospitals around the world. Its early audience spans Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Thailand, the Philippines, Turkey, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The show's reach has been amplified by the combined audiences of its hosts, including Martin Eade's mailing list of more than 68,000 subscribers and Natalie Southgate's global Chakradance™ community, which includes over 1,000 facilitators across 70 countries and nearly 200,000 Facebook followers.

More Than a Cancer Story

While the podcast is rooted in Martin's leukemia journey, its creators say the conversations extend beyond illness. The series explores resilience, relationships, uncertainty, mindset and the realities of adapting when life changes unexpectedly, making it relevant not only to patients and carers but also to business leaders, professionals and anyone navigating significant personal challenges.

With six more episodes planned for its inaugural season, including a season finale expected to coincide with Martin's bone marrow transplant, Still Not Dead aims to continue documenting one family's experience while fostering greater understanding of serious illness, caregiving and the importance of community support.

About Still Not Dead

Still Not Dead is an independent Australian podcast created and hosted by Martin Eade and Natalie Southgate. Produced on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, the series documents Martin's leukemia journey in real time from both the patient and carer perspectives. Season 1 launched on 3 July 2026, with new episodes released fortnightly across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and other major podcast platforms. More information is available at www.stillnotdead.com.au.

Media Contact

Martin Eade and Natalie Southgate

Co-Founder, Still Not Dead Podcast

Email: natalie@chakradance.com

Phone: +61 416057594

Website: www.stillnotdead.com.au



