Domestic Metals to Commence Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic Metals”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) announces it will commence a fully permitted and funded 9,000m drill program late August 2026, targeting high-grade porphyry copper style mineralization at the Smart Creek Project in Montana, located 50km northwest of the Butte Mine Complex (the Butte District production is credited at 24.8B pounds of copper between 1180-20041) and occupies a similar geological setting. The drill program is designed to test numerous high-priority targets identified through the Company's 2025–2026 exploration campaign.

Program Highlights

Up to 9,000 meters of diamond drilling across an estimated 6-8 holes

of diamond drilling across an estimated Program fully funded through the Company’s existing treasury

through the Company’s existing treasury Targets defined by IP geophysical program, surface sampling, results of historical drill program and 3D computer modeling to help vector toward main mineralized sources on the property

First assay results are expected 6-8 weeks following the start of the drilling

"This program represents the culmination of nearly two years of systematic exploration at Smart Creek," said Gordon Neal, CEO and Director of Domestic Metals. "We've refined our target model significantly since taking on the project, and the drill plan is designed to vector toward the center of porphyry and CRD target mineralization. Our geologists have developed targets based on the high-grade surface rock sampling results and new IP geophysical data. We believe Smart Creek is prospective for porphyry copper as well as copper-gold-silver enriched carbonate replacement deposits (CRD) and we're excited to finally put the drill bit to these targets."

Project Overview

The Smart Creek Copper Porphyry Project, acquired in August 2024, is a joint venture with Rio Tinto, where Rio will retain 40% of the asset. The project covers 8,000 hectares and is located 50km northwest of the Butte District and occupies a similar geological setting. Smart Creek is considered prospective for porphyry copper as well as copper-gold-silver enriched carbonate replacement deposits (CRD).

Rio Tinto previously drilled 26 of 40 permitted sites investigating the distribution of copper porphyry mineralization at the Smart Creek Target where the best hole returned 109.73 meter @ 0.75% Cu, which included 89 metres of 0.97% Copper (SMCR0022; see news release dated August 20, 2024).

Modern exploration by Domestic since 2024 has focused on identifying the broader mineralized system, using a combination of:

Detailed geological mapping and structural interpretation

Reconnaissance mapping and sampling, Assay results at the high-priority Sunrise Target at the Smart Creek Project returned 4.26 g/t Au (news release dated March 3, 2025)

2025 summer field program. Sampling returned high grade results: 102 g/t Au with 23.1% Cu and 3,810 g/t Ag. (news release dated January 8, 2026)

IP Geophysics with multiple new large-scale targets identified. IP chargeability features are coincident with previously established alteration footprints and high-grade sampling (news release dated January 8, 2026 and Figure 1 here). Results support Domestic Metals’ geologically and geochemically based target initiatives and represent Priority 1 drill targets at the Smart Creek Project. (news release dated April 2, 2026)

Compilation and digitization of historic drill hole and assay data



This work has outlined two priority drill target areas, described below.

Drill Target Areas

Smart Creek Target – Phase 1

The 2026 IP Geophysical survey demonstrated that the chargeability feature extends further west than previously known and represents a high-priority drill target with potential for porphyry copper style mineralization planned for the Smart Creek target zones on the eastern side of the project. Three 600m-800m diamond drill holes have been plotted. These holes should take approximately 45 days to complete.

Sunrise Mine Target - Phase 2

The 2026 IP Geophysical Survey revealed a chargeable area of interest to the north of the Sunrise Mine and also delineated a chargeability feature south of the Sunrise Mine. The southern anomaly continues southward toward the Radio Tower target. This feature immediately south of the Sunrise Mine represents a high-priority drill target for Domestic Metals with the potential for copper porphyry and skarn mineralization Four 600m-800m diamond drill holes have been plotted. These holes should take approximately 60 days complete.

More in-depth program details will be reported upon commencement of the drill program.

Stock Options Granted

Pursuant to the Company’s omnibus incentive plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate 2,150,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before August 6, 2031, at an exercise price of $0.19 per share.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1 Reed, M., and Dilles, J., 2020. ORE DEPOSITS OF BUTTE, MONTANA In MBMG Special Publication 122: Geology of Montana, vol. 2: Special Topics p. 1-41.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Gord Neal, CEO and Director

(604) 657 7813

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For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Gord Neal, Phone: (604) 657 7813 or Michael Pound, Phone: (604) 363 2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: +1 415 389 4670.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.