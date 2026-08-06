Winshear Reports Drill Results from the Rodburn Target, Portsoy Project, NE Scotland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Metals Corp. (TSX-V: WINS, FRA: 9HR0) reports very encouraging drill results from the recently completed drill program conducted at the Rodburn Target, Portsoy Project, NE Scotland, substantially expanding the footprint of high-grade mineralization.

Highlights

South Zone

Drilling extended high-grade mineralisation 100 meters (“m”) down-dip from earlier high-grade intercepts (see Table 1 and Figure 1 below), returning 8.15m grading 0.77% nickel (Ni), 1.14% copper (Cu), and 0.05% cobalt (Co), including 6.0m grading 0.98% Ni, 1.51% Cu and 0.06% Co in drill hole RBD029;

Drill hole RBD030 intersected 4m grading 0.29% Ni and 0.18% Cu a further 100m downdip from RB029. This intercept is interpreted to represent the mineralized halo peripheral to the massive sulphide mineralization (refer to the next bullet point);

Downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying conducted in RBD030 detected a strong conductor, with characteristics of massive sulphide mineralization, 100m east of RBD030 – this is untested to date.

See Figure 1 and Figure 2 for the locations of the drill intercepts relative to the position of the DHEM target.

North Zone

Drilling at the North Zone (RBD028) extended mineralization 100m to the west of RBD015 (9m grading 0.61% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.03% Co) and RBD016 (9m grading 1.13% Ni, 0.73% Cu, 0.11% Co).

RBD028 intersected two well mineralised zones: 3m grading 0.98% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.045% Co, and 4m grading 0.76% Ni, 0.32% Cu, 0.034% Co Within a 16m thick zone grading 0.39% Ni, 0.14% Cu, 0.018% Co

Figure 3 shows the growth of the North Zone to the west.

Richard Williams, CEO of Winshear, commented: “These drill results support our view that Rodburn is part of a well-mineralized nickel-copper-cobalt system. Further drilling will be required to continue expanding and defining the extent of mineralization, but the work completed this year has delivered against the key objectives we set for the program.

“We have successfully expanded the footprint of high-grade mineralization, demonstrated that downhole EM surveying can detect and help guide future drilling for massive sulphide mineralization, and confirmed that the mineralization responds well to conventional flotation processing, with the potential to produce marketable nickel and copper concentrates.

“These are important technical milestones for the Portsoy Project and provide a strong basis for the next phase of work. The Company plans to drill test the newly identified DHEM conductor at the South Zone in the next phase of drilling, alongside further step-out holes to continue expanding the North and South Zones.”

The 2026 Drill Program

The Company drilled a total of six diamond drill holes (1,235.6m), four testing the North Zone (524.5m) and two testing the South Zone (711.1m) – see news release dated May 26, 2026.

Table 1 below summarises the significant intersections from drilling at Rodburn to date, including drill holes from the 2023 / 2024 program. A complete table can be accessed from the 43-101 Technical Report here.

Intercept lengths are thought to be in the range of 85% to 100% of true thickness.

Hole ID From (m) Length (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (ppm) % NiEq RBD001 40.52 12.48 0.63 0.54 403 0.97 incl. 45.00 6.00 0.96 0.73 601 1.42 RBD002 50.60 35.40 0.71 0.30 473 0.93 incl. 69.00 17.00 1.16 0.51 769 1.52 incl. 70.00 12.00 1.42 0.54 929 1.82 RBD003 103.94 14.06 0.34 0.40 242 0.58 incl. 114.00 4.00 0.69 0.66 484 1.09 RBD004 112.00 12.26 1.02 0.83 633 1.53 incl. 118.29 5.97 1.92 1.50 1197 2.86 RBD008 161.00 17.00 0.14 0.08 83 0.19 incl 161.00 2.00 0.48 0.24 280 0.64 and 186.00 2.00 0.92 0.27 535 1.13 RBD009 51.60 13.79 1.39 0.53 728 1.76 incl. 60.00 5.39 2.04 0.56 1110 2.47 RBD013 30.00 24.00 0.21 0.17 89 0.31 incl. 33.00 1.00 1.14 0.59 450 1.50 RBD014 177.00 1.00 0.75 0.15 239 0.86 RBD015 36.00 33.00 0.45 0.16 237 0.56 incl. 60.00 9.00 0.61 0.23 310 0.77 RBD016 30.00 59.00 0.32 0.18 283 0.45 incl. 74.00 9.00 1.13 0.73 1056 1.64 RBD018 36.00 2.00 0.21 0.16 77 0.30 and 100.00 2.00 1.54 0.93 735 2.12 RBD024 159.00 10.60 0.50 0.34 278 0.69 incl 167.00 2.60 0.80 0.15 394 0.93 and 175 1.0 0.67 0.41 138 0.90 RBD025 43.0 6.0 0.18 0.07 101 0.24 RBD028 19.00 69.00 0.18 0.07 101 0.23 incl 72.00 16.00 0.39 0.14 183 0.49 incl 72.00 3.00 0.98 0.14 452 1.11 and incl 84.00 4.00 0.76 0.32 339 0.97 RBD029 217.85 8.15 0.77 1.14 469 1.42 incl 217.85 6.00 0.98 1.51 600 1.84 RBD030 433.00 4.00 0.29 0.18 98.00 0.40 NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + (1.22 x 10-4 x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed.

Table 1 Significant intersections from drilling at Rodburn to date

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip End of Hole RBD025 512100 6375370 133 360 -90 97.4 RBD026 512200 6375370 132 360 -90 108.2 RBD027 512300 6375270 129 360 -90 200.9 RBD028 512060 6375300 130 360 -90 118 RBD029 511720 6374960 97 180 -70 250.3 RBD030 511720 6375250 122 180 -50 460.8 WGS84 UTM30N



Table 2 New drill hole information

Sampling Methodology

Drill core is logged and mineralized intervals are marked for cutting in half along the core long axis by diamond saw. One half of the core is retained for reference purposes, and the other half sent for analysis.

The Company inserts QAQC samples at the rate of one standard every 20 samples, one blank and one duplicate every 25 samples. Drill core samples average ~2.5kg each and are securely bagged and transported by courier to the Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Limited laboratory (“BV”) in Vancouver, Canada. At the lab, samples are prepared by crushing the whole sample, homogenising and then pulverising a 250 grams (“g”) riffle-split to 80% -75 microns. Pulps are analysed by the AQ-252-EXT method using a 30g digestion and 53-element ICP. Any overlimit Ni-Cu-Co results are re-analysed using the AQ370 method.

Qualified Person

J. Patricio Varas, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Winshear’s President and Director, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Winshear Metals Corp.

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please visit www.winshear.com or contact:

Irene Dorsman Winshear Metals Corp.

Communications +1 (604) 200 7874



info@winshear.com Megan Ray / Said Izagaren BlytheRay (Public Relations) +44 (0) 20 7138 3204



winshear@blytheray.com



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the success of future drilling, geophysical and metallurgical studies conducted at the Portsoy Project. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: variability of the style and grade of sulphide mineralization; the risk that future drilling may not intersect massive sulphide mineralization or mineralization comparable to historical results; uncertainty regarding continuity, grade, true thickness and extent of mineralization; inability to replicate the metallurgical results; inability of future geophysical surveys to detect new massive sulphide mineralisation; delays or challenges in planning, permitting, financing or completing exploration; access, weather, logistical, contractor and community-related risks in Scotland; changes in commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, laws or government policy; risks inherent in early-stage mineral exploration; and the other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure record. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.