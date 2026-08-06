HPQ ENDURA+ GEN4 21700 Cells Achieve UN 38.3 Certification Supports Ongoing Customer Qualification Activities

The Company is currently supporting customer qualification programs with multiple participants in the drone and defense sectors. The successful completion of UN 38.3 certification allows its GEN4 cells to be legally shipped internationally for these evaluation and qualification activities.

The Company outlines its commercialization pathway, demonstrating how each milestone systematically reduces technical, regulatory and commercial risk on the path to commercial purchase orders and broader market deployment.

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, announces that its HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 21700 lithium-ion battery platform has successfully achieved UN 38.3 transportation certification, representing another important milestone in the development of the Company's silicon-anode battery platform.

The certification removes a key regulatory hurdle by enabling the international shipment of HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 batteries for customer qualification, evaluation and commercial applications.

Product development follows a phased process in which each stage progressively reduces technical, regulatory and commercial risk, moving the technology closer to commercial readiness. The illustration below outlines this pathway and highlights HPQ's current stage of development.





"Our initial commercial focus on drone and defense applications is a deliberate strategic decision," said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "Global defense battery demand exceeded 4 GWh in 2025, with nearly 40% generated by unmanned drone systems—a share that has more than doubled in just five years [1]. As modern defense operations increasingly rely on drones, demand for lighter, higher-energy batteries continues to accelerate [1 & 2]. In response to this growing demand, Novacium developed its silicon-anode battery technology, for which HPQ holds the exclusive commercialization rights in North America under the HPQ ENDURA+ brand, to deliver greater endurance, higher payload capacity and improved mission performance. The Company believes that establishing commercial references in these high-value markets is consistent with its commercialization strategy of pursuing broader battery markets as customer qualification progresses and production capacity increases."

Drone Applications

To illustrate this commercialization strategy, Novacium developed, at the request of a European drone manufacturer, the Company's AA NOVA 6S3P drone battery pack. This next-generation high-performance lithium-ion battery was specifically designed to meet the growing demand for lighter, higher-energy solutions for advanced drone applications.

The AA NOVA 6S3P battery pack addresses a rapidly expanding market opportunity. The global military drone market is estimated at approximately US$35 billion in 2026 and is projected to exceed US$109 billion by 2031 [3], with North America accounting for roughly 40% of global demand [4]. Through its exclusive North American commercialization rights under the HPQ ENDURA+ brand, HPQ believes its technology is well suited for applications in this growing market. The Company believes that establishing commercial references in these high-value markets is consistent with its commercialization strategy of pursuing broader battery markets as customer qualification progresses and production capacity increases.





The AA NOVA 6S3P and other battery platforms are currently being evaluated by multiple parties active in the drone and defense sectors as part of ongoing customer qualification programs. While the Company cannot comment on the timing or outcome of individual qualification programs, these ongoing evaluations are consistent with industry demand for battery technologies capable of delivering greater endurance, improved mission performance and reduced weight.

"The AA NOVA 6S3P program demonstrates our strategy for advancing our battery technologies toward commercial adoption," concluded Mr. Tourillon. "Rather than relying on a single opportunity, HPQ and Novacium are building a diversified pipeline of customer qualification programs across multiple high-value applications. Each successful qualification represents another step in advancing the HPQ ENDURA+ platform."

Reference Sources

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

Photos accompanying are announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7daa7f3-810a-46d5-839a-7f9d273c6c3e

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