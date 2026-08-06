MariMed Embraces Pumpkin Season By Unveiling New Products That Bring Seasonal Autumn Flavors to Cannabis Consumers

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB:MRMD) is gearing up for a cozy fall with a line of limited-edition product offerings for the season. Betty’s Eddies™, the all-natural, cannabis fruit chews handcrafted for specific health and wellness effects, is expanding its lineup with the new Perk Up, Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl chew. Bubby’s Baked™, the made-from-scratch soft and delicious cannabis bites, is returning the fan favorite, Pumpkin Bread Bites, a batch of mini muffins for autumn.

Both seasonal products will be available for adult-use and medical cannabis consumers at MariMed’s Thrive Dispensaries along with other select cannabis retailers across Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, and Illinois. Betty’s Eddies Perk Up, Pumpkin Spice Latte will also be available at select Maine dispensaries.

As pumpkin-flavored products continue to dominate seasonal shelves each fall, consumers of top consumer products goods brands are increasingly seeking offerings that capture the flavors and nostalgia of the season. Betty's Eddies and Bubby's Baked are bringing that same seasonal excitement to the cannabis category. Both products offer premium, pumpkin-inspired edibles that allow legal consumers to embrace one of the year's most anticipated flavor trends in a new way.

Betty's Eddies' new limited-edition Perk Up, Pumpkin Swirl chews capture the cozy, creamy taste of a pumpkin spice latte with an uplifting blend of 5mg THC, 5mg CBC, and 5mg CBG per chew for feel-good fall vibes.

"Seasonal flavors are one of the biggest drivers of consumer excitement each year, particularly pumpkin-inspired products during the fall. Our new Perk Up, Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl chew captures everything people love about fall while delivering the quality, consistency, and effects they expect from Betty's Eddies," said Sara Rosenfield, Brand Director for Betty's Eddies.

Embracing the comforting flavors of fall, Bubby's Baked Pumpkin Bread Bites feature real pumpkin and a warm spice blend of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg, infused with a precise, full-spectrum dose of high-quality cannabis.

"Pumpkin Bread Bites have become a seasonal tradition for so many of our customers, and we're excited to bring them back for another fall," said Michelle Creedon, Brand Director for Bubby's Baked. “Whether you're enjoying a crisp afternoon outdoors or unwinding at home, they're the perfect companion for fall.”

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty's Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Founded in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, best-selling Betty's Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Learn more at www.bettyseddies.com.

About Bubby’s Baked

Inspired by the original pot brownie, Bubby’s Baked™ soft & delicious edibles are small-batch and made-from-scratch using real, simple ingredients, and no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Established with a passion for quality, Bubby’s combines artisanal baking techniques with premium cannabis extracts to produce a range of delicious and effective products. Each bite comes infused with a precise, full-spectrum dose of high-quality cannabis, for a trip that’s well worth taking. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Brownie, Birthday Cake, Snickerdoodle, and limited-edition seasonals. Available in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Illinois. For additional information, please visit www.bubbysbaked.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.



Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423