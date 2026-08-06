Cerenome Selects XiFin Empower RCM for Revenue Cycle Management and Clearinghouse Services for CNSide Platform

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSY) (“Cerenome” or the “Company”), announced today that it has selected XiFin, Inc. (“XiFin”), a market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven revenue cycle management (RCM) for diagnostic providers, to provide billing and clearinghouse services for the CNSide® Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Assay Platform. The Company expects to commence billing through the XiFin platform during the third quarter of 2026, including submission of the accumulated backlog of previously performed CNSide® tests.

XiFin Empower RCM provides end-to-end revenue cycle infrastructure purpose-built for laboratory-developed tests, including eligibility verification, coding and claims editing, electronic claims submission and clearinghouse connectivity, denials and appeals management, patient billing, and financial reporting. The agreement provides CNSide Diagnostics with scalable, automated billing infrastructure capable of supporting substantially higher test volumes without a proportional increase in administrative cost.

“XiFin is the recognized market leader in diagnostic revenue cycle management, and its technology and expertise will provide a critical piece of infrastructure as we scale CNSide,” said Andrew Sims, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cerenome, Inc. “With our contracted payer coverage now established and growing, XiFin gives us the billing and clearinghouse services to convert testing volume into cash collections. We expect to begin billing with XiFin this quarter, including our backlog, and ramping to our expected volume levels with a platform built for substantial scale.”

The selection of XiFin follows Cerenome’s recent expansion of contracted commercial and Medicare Advantage coverage for CNSide®, and represents the next step in building the commercial infrastructure required to support broad national reimbursement. Together, payer coverage and an automated revenue cycle platform are expected to improve clean claim rates, shorten days sales outstanding, and support the Company’s revenue and profitability objectives.

The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform supports rapid diagnoses, treatment monitoring, and treatment guidance for patients with leptomeningeal metastases. The superior clinical utility of CNSide® over standard of care has been shown in 12 peer-reviewed publications and prospective multicenter evidence from the FORESEE clinical study, and has been supported by real-world clinical experience.

Since 2020, more than 11,000 CNSide® tests have been performed at over 120 U.S. cancer institutions, supporting clinical decision-making across academic and community oncology practices nationwide.

This test is available exclusively through CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, as a testing service provided to health care professionals in the U.S.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, visit https://www.cnside-dx.com/.

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company’s CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value, visit https://www.cerenome.com.

About XiFin, Inc.

XiFin is a healthcare information technology company that empowers organizations to navigate an evolving and increasingly complex healthcare landscape. Its comprehensive set of solutions—spanning revenue cycle management, clinical workflow enablement, laboratory information systems, and patient engagement—delivers The Power to Do Good® so that healthcare organizations can do more good for more patients. XiFin was ranked #1 client-rated RCM for cross-ancillary and outpatient laboratory services for the seventh consecutive year in Black Book Market Research’s 2025 RCM Outsourcing Survey. For more information, visit https://www.xifin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect,” “potential,” “anticipating,” “planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and implementation of the Company’s revenue cycle management and clearinghouse services through XiFin, the timing of the commencement of billing and submission of the Company’s test backlog, the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

investor@cerenome.com