MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 3, 2026.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 GAAP Results

Revenue was $342.2 million, an increase of 35.8%, compared to $252.1 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 18.4% compared to $289.0 million in the prior fiscal quarter;

Gross margin was 58.3%, compared to 55.3% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 56.9% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Income from operations was $77.1 million, or 22.5% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $37.7 million, or 14.9% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and income from operations of $50.8 million, or 17.6% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Net income was $100.7 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $36.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter, and net income of $46.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.





Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 59.7%, compared to 57.6% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 58.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Adjusted income from operations was $107.7 million, or 31.5% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $63.5 million, or 25.2% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted income from operations of $80.5 million, or 27.8% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Adjusted net income was $109.8 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $68.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted net income of $84.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.





Management Commentary

“The MACOM team continues to make excellent progress executing our growth strategy,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending October 2, 2026, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $415 million to $425 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 60.0% and 61.0%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $1.97 and $2.03 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 78.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call

MACOM will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results and business outlook. Investors and analysts may visit MACOM's Investor Relations website at https://ir.macom.com/events-webcasts to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. To learn more, visit https://www.macom.com/.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated earnings call contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term growth strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to develop new products and differentiated solutions, achieve market acceptance of those products and solutions and better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings, including through our fabrication facility execution and continued improvements, our team’s capabilities and technologies and expansion and growth thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM therefrom, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions and technology licensing and transfer activities, anticipated demand for our products, including backlog levels and book-to-bill trends, MACOM’s profitability, revenue targets, gross margin and operating margin improvements, end-market-specific revenue growth expectations, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, including the anticipated timing of production programs and associated revenues, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business performance improvements, expectations regarding cash flow from operations and capital expenditures, our anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate and the expected impact of recent tax legislation thereon, MACOM’s strategic investment and other plans, including investments and agreements intended to further strengthen our supply chain and support our revenue growth, including the expected benefits of the Company’s recently completed investment in IQE plc, objectives, negotiation and finalization of a definitive agreement with, and receipt of, funding from the Federal and State governments, the estimated financial results for our 2026 fiscal fourth quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business outlook, strategic plans and priorities, expectations, anticipated drivers of future revenue growth, our plans for use of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, interest rate and foreign currency risks, our ability to meet working capital requirements, estimates and objectives for future operations, our future results of operations and our financial position; and those other factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted shares, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest income. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as “adjusted” measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, net, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on debt extinguishment, and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.

Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.

Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Additional information and management’s assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:

Amortization Expense – is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Share-Based Compensation Expense – includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Non-cash Interest, Net – includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.

Acquisition and Integration Related Costs – includes items such as professional fees, employee severance and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.

Loss on Debt Extinguishment – includes loss on exchange of our convertible notes. This fiscal year 2025 loss is primarily non-cash and we do not believe this amount is reflective of our ongoing operations.

Gains/Losses on Investment Fair Value, Net – includes unrealized gains or losses recognized associated with long-term investments that are recorded at fair value. These gains and losses are driven by changes in the market value of the underlying investments, are generally noncash in nature, and may vary from period to period due to factors unrelated to our operating activities. We believe these amounts are not correlated with our ongoing operations and are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments – includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for our first three fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2026 and for our fiscal year 2025. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.

Adjusted EBITDA – is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

Incremental Shares – is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and conversion of convertible debt which were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this non-GAAP measure for analysis purposes.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com





MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026

April 3, 2026

July 4, 2025

July 3, 2026

July 4, 2025

Revenue $ 342,237 $ 288,955 $ 252,079 $ 902,804 $ 706,088 Cost of revenue 142,685 124,522 112,643 387,040 319,387 Gross profit 199,552 164,433 139,436 515,764 386,701 Operating expenses: Research and development 74,305 68,983 63,380 209,747 181,586 Selling, general and administrative 48,132 44,619 38,396 134,774 115,058 Total operating expenses 122,437 113,602 101,776 344,521 296,644 Income from operations 77,115 50,831 37,660 171,243 90,057 Other income (expense): Interest income 6,676 7,759 7,598 22,425 21,837 Interest expense (1,484 ) (1,667 ) (1,178 ) (4,849 ) (3,723 ) Gain on investment fair value 41,543 — — 41,543 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — (193,098 ) Total other income (expense) 46,735 6,092 6,420 59,119 (174,984 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 123,850 56,923 44,080 230,362 (84,927 ) Income tax expense 23,142 10,592 7,546 34,556 14,403 Net income (loss) $ 100,708 $ 46,331 $ 36,534 $ 195,806 $ (99,330 ) Net income (loss) per share: Income (loss) per share - Basic $ 1.32 $ 0.62 $ 0.49 $ 2.59 $ (1.35 ) Income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 1.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.48 $ 2.52 $ (1.35 ) Weighted average common shares: Shares - Basic 76,331 75,283 74,427 75,479 73,828 Shares - Diluted 78,409 77,555 75,864 77,561 73,828





MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)





July 3, 2026

October 3, 2025

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,604 $ 112,142 Short-term investments 573,426 673,833 Accounts receivable, net 179,147 148,646 Inventories 281,518 237,844 Prepaid and other current assets 48,578 32,623 Total current assets 1,172,273 1,205,088 Property and equipment, net 246,308 230,291 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 396,963 414,885 Deferred income taxes 181,993 207,999 Long-term investments 102,132 — Other long-term assets 47,100 45,097 Total assets $ 2,146,769 $ 2,103,360 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 340,465 $ 160,946 Accounts payable 72,823 67,588 Accrued liabilities 88,218 96,585 Total current liabilities 501,506 325,119 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 29,980 30,504 Financing obligation 36,558 37,014 Long-term debt obligations — 339,630 Other long-term liabilities 37,950 43,998 Total liabilities 605,994 776,265 Stockholders’ equity 1,540,775 1,327,095 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,146,769 $ 2,103,360





MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands)





Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026

July 4, 2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 195,806 $ (99,330 ) Depreciation and intangible asset amortization 46,669 45,646 Share-based compensation 65,873 61,593 Deferred income taxes 26,915 53 Gain on investment fair value (41,543 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 193,098 Other adjustments, net (2,619 ) (1,068 ) Accounts receivable (30,502 ) (22,829 ) Inventories (43,816 ) (20,638 ) Accrued and other liabilities (10,140 ) (4,781 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (5,093 ) 13,988 Net cash provided by operating activities 201,550 165,732 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Sales, purchases and maturities of investments 97,391 (171,333 ) Purchases of long-term investments (60,588 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (46,889 ) (22,332 ) Purchases of software licenses and licensed technology (8,857 ) (9,822 ) Other investing 2,501 (1,210 ) Purchase of property under financing arrangement — (28,750 ) Acquisition of business, net — (12,684 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,442 ) (246,131 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of convertible notes (161,151 ) — Payments on finance leases and other financing activities (2,318 ) (942 ) Proceeds from stock options and employee stock purchases 11,549 10,209 Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards (55,575 ) (42,684 ) Proceeds from convertible notes — 86,629 Proceeds from financing arrangement — 28,750 Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs — (23,166 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (207,495 ) 58,796 Foreign currency effect on cash (151 ) 263 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (22,538 ) (21,340 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period 112,142 146,806 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period $ 89,604 $ 125,466





MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026 April 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 July 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Gross profit - GAAP $ 199,552 58.3 $ 164,433 56.9 $ 139,436 55.3 $ 515,764 57.1 $ 386,701 54.8 Amortization expense 1,622 0.5 1,623 0.6 3,349 1.3 4,866 0.5 10,024 1.4 Share-based compensation expense 2,803 0.8 2,716 0.9 2,058 0.8 8,313 0.9 7,321 1.0 Acquisition and integration related costs 270 0.1 269 0.1 355 0.1 817 0.1 2,105 0.3 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 204,247 59.7 $ 169,041 58.5 $ 145,198 57.6 $ 529,760 58.7 $ 406,151 57.5





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026 April 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 July 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Operating expenses - GAAP $ 122,437 35.8 $ 113,602 39.3 $ 101,776 40.4 $ 344,521 38.2 $ 296,644 42.0 Amortization expense (1,713 ) (0.5 ) (1,713 ) (0.6 ) (1,618 ) (0.6 ) (5,275 ) (0.6 ) (6,412 ) (0.9 ) Share-based compensation expense (21,708 ) (6.3 ) (21,905 ) (7.6 ) (17,510 ) (6.9 ) (67,448 ) (7.5 ) (60,730 ) (8.6 ) Acquisition and integration related costs (2,483 ) (0.7 ) (1,395 ) (0.5 ) (966 ) (0.4 ) (4,177 ) (0.5 ) (2,093 ) (0.3 ) Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 96,533 28.2 $ 88,589 30.7 $ 81,682 32.4 $ 267,621 29.6 $ 227,409 32.2





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026 April 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 July 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Income from operations - GAAP $ 77,115 22.5 $ 50,831 17.6 $ 37,660 14.9 $ 171,243 19.0 $ 90,057 12.8 Amortization expense 3,335 1.0 3,336 1.2 4,967 2.0 10,141 1.1 16,436 2.3 Share-based compensation expense 24,511 7.2 24,621 8.5 19,568 7.8 75,761 8.4 68,051 9.6 Acquisition and integration related costs 2,753 0.8 1,664 0.6 1,321 0.5 4,994 0.6 4,198 0.6 Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 107,714 31.5 $ 80,452 27.8 $ 63,516 25.2 $ 262,139 29.0 $ 178,742 25.3 Depreciation expense 9,021 2.6 9,013 3.1 6,856 2.7 26,690 3.0 20,399 2.9 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 116,735 34.1 $ 89,465 31.0 $ 70,372 27.9 $ 288,829 32.0 $ 199,141 28.2





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

July 3, 2026 April 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 July 3, 2026 July 4, 2025

Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue

Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 100,708 29.4 $ 46,331 16.0 $ 36,534 14.5 $ 195,806 21.7 $ (99,330 ) (14.1 ) Amortization expense 3,335 1.0 3,336 1.2 4,967 2.0 10,141 1.1 16,436 2.3 Share-based compensation expense 24,511 7.2 24,621 8.5 19,568 7.8 75,761 8.4 68,051 9.6 Non-cash interest, net 279 0.1 380 0.1 381 0.2 1,040 0.1 1,068 0.2 Acquisition and integration related costs 2,753 0.8 1,664 0.6 1,321 0.5 4,994 0.6 4,198 0.6 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — — — — — 193,098 27.3 Gain on investment fair value, net (41,543 ) (12.1 ) — — — — (41,543 ) (4.6 ) — — Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 19,746 5.8 7,984 2.8 5,436 2.2 26,133 2.9 8,465 1.2 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 109,789 32.1 $ 84,316 29.2 $ 68,207 27.1 $ 272,332 30.2 $ 191,986 27.2





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026 April 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 July 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income Income per diluted share Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted $ 100,708 $ 1.28 $ 46,331 $ 0.60 $ 36,534 $ 0.48 $ 195,806 $ 2.52 $ (99,330 ) $ (1.35 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 109,789 $ 1.40 $ 84,316 $ 1.09 $ 68,207 $ 0.90 $ 272,332 $ 3.51 $ 191,986 $ 2.54





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026 April 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 July 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Diluted shares - GAAP 78,409 77,555 75,864 77,561 73,828 Incremental shares — — — — 1,902 Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP) 78,409 77,555 75,864 77,561 75,730





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2026 April 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 July 3, 2026 July 4, 2025 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Interest income - GAAP $ 6,676 2.0 $ 7,759 2.7 $ 7,598 3.0 $ 22,425 2.5 $ 21,837 3.1 Interest expense - GAAP (1,484 ) (0.4 ) (1,667 ) (0.6 ) (1,178 ) (0.5 ) (4,849 ) (0.5 ) (3,723 ) (0.5 ) Non-cash interest expense 279 0.1 380 0.1 381 0.2 1,040 0.1 1,068 0.2 Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,471 1.6 $ 6,472 2.2 $ 6,801 2.7 $ 18,616 2.1 $ 19,182 2.7



