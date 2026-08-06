iSpring Showcases Advanced Water Filtration Solutions Through 2026 Back-to-School Hydration Campaign

Cumming, GA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems , a trusted provider of residential water filtration solutions, is highlighting its Back-to-School Hydration Campaign, a seasonal initiative designed to make advanced water filtration solutions more accessible for families, students, and educators during the 2026 back-to-school season.





Running from July 23 through August 20, 2026, the campaign offers verified teachers and students 15% off through VeriPass and provides 10% off sitewide for all customers. Through this initiative, iSpring aims to support busy households with convenient hydration solutions while helping families build better drinking water habits as they transition into the new school year.

Helping Families Stay Hydrated During the School Year

The back-to-school season often marks the beginning of new routines that shape daily life for months to come. Parents prepare nutritious meals, organize school schedules, and make sure children have everything they need for successful days in the classroom and beyond. One essential habit that is sometimes overlooked is maintaining proper hydration.

Students and teachers rely on consistent access to drinking water throughout the day. Staying hydrated supports active lifestyles and helps families remain energized as they balance classes, homework, sports practices, and after-school activities.

At the same time, many consumers are rethinking how they access drinking water at home. Rather than relying solely on bottled water or basic pitcher filters, today's customers are increasingly seeking home water solutions that offer dependable filtration performance, convenient access to purified water, easy maintenance, and features that complement modern households.

Advanced home water filtration systems provide a more convenient, long-term solution by allowing families to enjoy filtered water directly from home whenever they need it. Whether filling reusable water bottles before school, preparing meals, or enjoying refreshing beverages throughout the day, having reliable filtered water readily available makes healthy hydration easier.

Water Filtration Solutions Designed for Every Household

No two households have the same water needs. A growing family may require higher water production, while apartment residents may prioritize simple installation. Some households value sparkling water options, while others want comprehensive protection for their entire home's water supply.

iSpring offers a diverse portfolio of water filtration systems designed to meet these varying needs. From convenient countertop reverse osmosis systems to high-capacity under sink filtration and whole-house water treatment solutions, each product is engineered to deliver dependable performance while making everyday water use more convenient.

iSpring RCD100HCG Delivers Convenient Hot and Cold Purified Water for Busy School Days

Original Price: $629.99 | 15% Off: $535.49 | 10% Off: $566.99





For families seeking convenience without complicated installation, the iSpring RCD100HCG countertop reverse osmosis system offers an ideal solution.

Its plug-and-play design allows users to enjoy purified water almost immediately, making it well suited for kitchens, apartments, offices, dormitories, and other living spaces. The system provides both hot and cold filtered water, making it easy to prepare everything from refreshing cold drinks to tea, oatmeal, or instant soups on a busy schedule.

Advanced reverse osmosis technology helps reduce a wide range of unwanted contaminants, while intelligent features such as real-time TDS monitoring and automatic filter lifespan reminders simplify ongoing maintenance.

iSpring RCD100SPKHC Brings Personalized Hydration Home

Original Price: $769.99 | 15% Off: $654.49 | 10% Off: $692.99





Families looking to elevate their daily hydration experience can explore the iSpring RCD100SPKHC , an innovative all-in-one reverse osmosis system that combines purified water with sparkling water functionality.

Beyond delivering both hot and cold filtered water, the system allows users to customize carbonation levels for sparkling beverages at home. Built-in UV protection adds another layer of treatment, while real-time TDS monitoring helps users stay informed about water quality.

This combination of advanced filtration and beverage customization offers households a flexible hydration solution that accommodates different tastes and preferences.

RO500AK-BN Supports Growing Families with High-Capacity Performance

Original Price: $692.99 | 15% Off: $589.04 | 10% Off: $623.69





Larger households often require greater water production throughout the day. The iSpring RO500AK-BN is designed to meet those demands with a tankless reverse osmosis system capable of producing up to 500 gallons per day.

Its NSF 58 certified filtration system delivers dependable performance while the tankless design saves valuable under sink space and helps maintain fresh water flow. An integrated alkaline remineralization stage enhances the taste of filtered water by restoring beneficial minerals.

The RO500AK-BN is an excellent solution for growing families, offices, and households that require consistent access to purified drinking water without sacrificing convenience.

Whole-Home Water Quality with the WGB32B-KDS + WSP50

Original Price: $692.99 | 15% Off: $589.04 | 10% Off: $623.69





While drinking water systems focus on the water people consume, whole-house filtration addresses water quality throughout the entire home.

The iSpring WGB32B-KDS + WSP50 provides comprehensive whole-home water treatment by reducing sediment, chlorine, unpleasant odors, and other common water quality concerns before water reaches faucets, showers, and appliances.

In addition to supporting cleaner household water, the system helps protect plumbing fixtures and appliances from sediment buildup, contributing to long-term performance throughout the home.

Families who want improved water quality beyond the kitchen can benefit from a whole-house solution that enhances everyday activities including bathing, cooking, laundry, and cleaning.

A Commitment to Reliable Water Filtration and Customer Support

For nearly two decades, iSpring has focused on developing water filtration solutions that combine reliable performance with user-friendly design. Every product is built with the goal of helping homeowners enjoy cleaner water while simplifying installation, maintenance, and everyday use.

The company's commitment extends beyond product development. iSpring supports customers through a knowledgeable U.S.-based customer service team that provides technical assistance, product recommendations, installation guidance, and ongoing support throughout the life of each system.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, iSpring remains committed to developing advanced filtration technologies that address changing household needs while making high-quality water filtration more accessible to families across the country.

Helping Families Build Better Hydration Habits

The start of a new school year presents an excellent opportunity to establish healthier routines that benefit the entire family. Convenient access to dependable filtered water encourages better hydration throughout the day while reducing reliance on bottled water and supporting everyday wellness goals.

Through the Back-to-School Hydration Campaign, iSpring invites families, students, educators, and homeowners to explore advanced residential water filtration solutions while taking advantage of limited-time savings.

Driven by its mission to deliver efficient, dependable water filtration systems that improve everyday water quality and enhance customers' quality of life, iSpring continues to help households build healthier habits one glass of water at a time.