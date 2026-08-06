My Talking Angela 2 Launches Creator Studio, Turning Players into Content Creators





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, the entertainment company behind Talking Tom & Friends, today announced Creator Studio, a major new addition to My Talking Angela 2 that takes the game’s creativity beyond the makeover. Players can now turn their customized looks into original videos, share them through an in-game content feed, explore creative content for inspiration, and take on themed creative challenges — all from a dedicated new space inside Talking Angela’s house.

Key Takeaways

Creator Studio Room: Step into a dedicated new creative space inside Talking Angela’s house.

Step into a dedicated new creative space inside Talking Angela’s house. Create Videos: Pick a look, choose a theme, set the background, add poses, music, and movements — and turn it all into an original video.

Pick a look, choose a theme, set the background, add poses, music, and movements — and turn it all into an original video. Build Your Gallery: Save favorite creations and showcase them in a personal gallery.

Save favorite creations and showcase them in a personal gallery. Find New Inspiration: Explore the in-game content feed and react to creations using positive emojis.

Explore the in-game content feed and react to creations using positive emojis. Take On Creative Challenges: Create around limited-time themes spanning fashion, music, fantasy, seasonal celebrations, and more — with a chance to make the Top 5.

Create around limited-time themes spanning fashion, music, fantasy, seasonal celebrations, and more — with a chance to make the Top 5. Safe by Design: No text comments, direct messages, or follower systems.

Become a Creator

Every great creator starts with an idea. In My Talking Angela 2, that idea might start with a hairstyle, a new outfit, a manicure, or a piece of jewelry.

Creator Studio brings the game’s creative features together and gives players somewhere new to take them. Looks created using Angela’s wardrobe, Hair Salon, Jewelry, Nail Salon, and Fashion Editor can become the starting point for original videos, with players choosing themes, backgrounds, poses, music, and movements to make each creation their own.

A makeover no longer has to end with the final look. Now, it can become something to share.

Discover, Share, and Get Inspired

Once a video is finished, players can publish it to their in-game content feed and continue building their creator experience.

The feed also offers plenty of inspiration to explore, with creative content to discover and positive emoji reactions to use along the way. Players can also build a personal gallery showcasing their own favorite creations.

Think You Can Make the Top 5?

Creator Studio also introduces Creative Challenges: limited-time events that encourage players to create around specific themes. Each challenge introduces a fresh theme inspired by fashion, music, fantasy, seasonal celebrations, and more. Players can interpret the theme their own way, create something original, and see if their creation can make the challenge’s Top 5 showcase.

A Space Built for Creativity

Creator Studio is designed to capture the fun of creating and sharing while keeping the experience safely within the game. Players can explore creative content and react using positive emojis, while text comments, direct messages, and follower systems are intentionally left out - keeping the focus on creativity and self-expression.

Style. Create. Share. Welcome to Creator Studio.

My Talking Angela 2 is available now on iOS and Android.

More information: media@outfit7.com

ABOUT MY TALKING ANGELA 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Angela 2 blurs the lines between virtual pet games and simple life simulations. As players take care of Talking Angela, they join her on exciting adventures in the big city. The game offers a multitude of customization options, and activities ranging from travel, to music, to martial arts. With a wide range of features, My Talking Angela 2 provides endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're ready to join Angela on her adventures, find more information HERE .

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