Ascendis Announces COACH Week 78 Results and Provides Update on Achondroplasia Programs and YUVIWEL® Uptake in the U.S.

TransCon ® CNP and TransCon hGH combination therapy Week 78 data from the Phase 2 COACH Trial showed durable, unprecedented increase in healthy, proportional growth

CNP and TransCon hGH combination therapy Week 78 data from the Phase 2 COACH Trial showed durable, unprecedented increase in healthy, proportional growth TransCon CNP monotherapy Week 104 data from the pivotal ApproaCH Trial demonstrated durable improvements in height, body proportionality, and lower-limb alignment

Completed target enrollment for pivotal reACHin Trial supporting planned regulatory filings for infants 0 to <2 years of age with achondroplasia

Safety and tolerability of monotherapy and combination therapy remained consistent with previously reported data

More than 170 unique YUVIWEL patient enrollments in the U.S., with more than 65% approved for reimbursement, through June 30

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today provided updates across its achondroplasia programs.

“The rapid uptake of YUVIWEL in the United States underscores its highly differentiated profile and reflects our core values and our patient-centered development of therapies,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascendis Pharma. “We are very pleased to see continued unprecedented results from our combination therapy trial, which further reinforce our commitment to ensure that as many children as possible can access YUVIWEL.”

Combination Therapy Update

(TransCon CNP + TransCon hGH; navepegritide + lonapegsomatropin)

Treatment with the combination of once-weekly TransCon CNP and once-weekly TransCon hGH continued to demonstrate durable growth in children with achondroplasia, with a mean annualized growth velocity (AGV) meeting or exceeding the 97th percentile of children of average stature, without compromising safety or tolerability at Week 78.

Highlights of the Topline Week 78 COACH Trial Results

Consistent with Week 26 and Week 52 results, mean AGV for children treated with combination therapy through Week 78 remained at or above the 97 th percentile AGV of children of average stature, with changes over time following age-related growth patterns, and sustained increases in ACH height Z-score, indicating a tripling of efficacy compared to TransCon CNP monotherapy. For the TransCon CNP treatment-naïve cohort, mean AGV at Week 78 was 7.73 cm/year, with an increase in mean ACH height Z-score of +1.29, increasing from 0.46 to 1.75 over 78 weeks. For the TransCon CNP-experienced cohort (mean treatment duration with TransCon CNP of 2.56 years), mean AGV at Week 78 was 7.67 cm/year, with an improvement in mean ACH height Z-score of +1.10, increasing from 1.28 to 2.38 over 78 weeks.

percentile AGV of children of average stature, with changes over time following age-related growth patterns, and sustained increases in ACH height Z-score, indicating a tripling of efficacy compared to TransCon CNP monotherapy. Children treated with combination therapy demonstrated continued improvements in body proportionality through Week 78, aligning with the increase in linear growth.

Safety and tolerability were consistent with those observed for TransCon CNP and TransCon hGH monotherapies. Combination therapy was generally well-tolerated, with a low incidence of injection site reactions and generally mild treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

To date, 100% of the 21 enrolled children completed 78 weeks of treatment and remain on therapy in the COACH Trial.

Additional data from Week 78 of COACH to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

COACH Trial Design

COACH is an ongoing prospective Phase 2 open-label trial to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of combined treatment with once-weekly TransCon CNP at 100 µg/kg/week and once-weekly TransCon hGH at a starting dose of 0.30 mg/kg/week (“combination therapy”) in children with achondroplasia aged 2 to 11 years. The trial included a cohort of TransCon CNP treatment-naïve children (N=12, mean age 5.26 years) and a cohort of previously TransCon CNP-treated children (N=9, mean age 8.32 years), who had received TransCon CNP (100 µg/kg/week) for a mean of 2.56 years in clinical trials. The trial population is representative of children with achondroplasia and the prior treatment benefits of TransCon CNP monotherapy.

“I became involved in advocacy in part because parents were increasingly eager to learn more about emerging drug development programs,” said Chandler Crews, Founder of The Chandler Project. “YUVIWEL is a new treatment option that has brought hope to many in our community seeking to prevent complications of achondroplasia that may, without effective pharmacologic treatment, lead to chronic pain, mobility issues, surgeries, and impact on quality of life.”

Monotherapy Update

(TransCon CNP; navepegritide)

In completed and ongoing clinical trials of children with achondroplasia, treatment with once-weekly TransCon CNP monotherapy demonstrated durable improvements in height, as well as benefits beyond height, and a safety and tolerability profile similar to placebo, including a low rate of injection site reactions, consistent with the incidence rate reported in the FDA label.

Week 104 data from the pivotal ApproaCH Trial of TransCon CNP at 100 µg/kg once-weekly in children with achondroplasia aged 2 to 11 years demonstrated: Durable improvements in height as measured by AGV and height Z-scores over 104 weeks for those randomized to TransCon CNP, and significant improvement for those switching from placebo to TransCon CNP at Week 52. Benefits beyond height with TransCon CNP monotherapy, including improvements in lower limb alignment and body proportionality, as demonstrated by improved tibial-femoral angle and upper-to-lower body segment ratio, respectively, with durable treatment effect over 104 weeks for those randomized to TransCon CNP, and substantial improvement at Week 104 for those switching from placebo to TransCon CNP at Week 52. Through two years of treatment, TransCon CNP was generally well-tolerated. Most adverse events in TransCon CNP-treated children were mild or moderate, with none leading to treatment discontinuation or withdrawal from the trial. There were no occurrences of symptomatic hypotension, and the overall rate of injection-site reactions, all of which were mild, was 0.35 per person-year of exposure.

Completed target enrollment for pivotal reACHin Trial, supporting planned regulatory filings for infants 0 to <2 years of age with achondroplasia.

To date, 96% of the 140 children enrolled in the AttaCH long-term open-label extension trial remain on TransCon CNP monotherapy, with up to nearly 6 years of treatment, or are in the ongoing COACH combination therapy trial. The AttaCH Trial, following children to near-final adult height, continues to enroll children who complete TransCon CNP monotherapy trials (ACcomplisH, ApproaCH, teACH, and reACHin). The ongoing pivotal reACHin Trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of TransCon CNP in infants with achondroplasia (aged 0 to <2 years). The ongoing pivotal teACH Trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of TransCon CNP in adolescents with achondroplasia (aged 12 to <18 years).

In the European Union, a decision is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026 for the Marketing Authorisation Application for TransCon CNP as a monotherapy for children with achondroplasia.

“I am excited to see compelling long-term efficacy, safety, and tolerability data for TransCon CNP monotherapy,” said Carlos Bacino, MD, FACMG, Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital. “TransCon CNP has demonstrated positive effects compared to placebo on multiple aspects of skeletal growth, including statistically significant improvements in height and lower-limb alignment, with growing long-term data highlighting its unprecedented efficacy when used in combination with TransCon hGH. That and its once-weekly administration and low rate of injection site reactions mark it as an important potential new treatment option for children with achondroplasia.”

“We are encouraged to see research on navepegritide continue to examine areas the achondroplasia community has identified as important, including outcomes beyond linear growth,” said Mike Hughes, Chair, Biotech Industry Liaison Committee, Little People of America. “The ApproaCH findings add to our understanding of body proportionality and lower-limb alignment, while continued study will be important to determine whether these anatomical changes translate into meaningful differences in function, mobility, or the future need for surgical intervention. Clear, balanced evidence can help individuals and families make informed decisions aligned with their own goals and values, including whether treatment is right for them.”

YUVIWEL U.S. Launch Update through June 30, 2026

(navepegritide; developed as TransCon CNP)

More than 170 unique patient enrollments by approximately 90 prescribing healthcare providers, with more than 65% approved for reimbursement, through June 30, 2026.

All enrollments through this date reflect patients new to YUVIWEL therapy.

A slide presentation with these updates will be made available on the Investors & News section of the Ascendis Pharma website: https://investors.ascendispharma.com.

About TransCon CNP and TransCon hGH

TransCon CNP (navepegritide) is a prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) administered once weekly, designed to provide continuous exposure of active CNP to receptors on tissues throughout the body to counteract the overactive FGFR3 signaling in achondroplasia. TransCon hGH is a prodrug of somatropin administered once weekly, providing sustained release of active, unmodified somatropin. In February 2026, TransCon CNP was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the trade name YUVIWEL® to increase linear growth in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with achondroplasia with open epiphyses. TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) is investigational in achondroplasia and other indications and is approved and marketed as SKYTROFA® for the treatment of pediatric and adult growth hormone deficiency.

About Achondroplasia

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition arising from a systemic fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) variant that leads to an imbalance in the effects of the FGFR3 and CNP signaling pathways, estimated to affect more than 250,000 people worldwide. While historically considered a bone growth disorder, the FGFR3 variant seen in achondroplasia is expressed in tissues throughout the body, and is associated with an increased risk of muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications in addition to skeletal dysplasia. Medical complications of achondroplasia can vary from individual to individual and across different stages of life. Throughout infancy and childhood, observed complications include spinal abnormalities, enlarged brain ventricles, impaired muscle strength and reduced stamina, hearing deficits and chronic ear infections, upper airway obstructions, sleep-disordered breathing, hip problems, leg bowing, and chronic pain; some of which persist or worsen in adulthood. These medical complications can affect physical well-being and quality of life, and may be impacted by a range of individual, clinical, and social factors. Some individuals with achondroplasia require multiple procedures and surgeries to address specific functional or anatomical concerns.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) planned regulatory filings for infants 0 to <2 years of age with achondroplasia, (ii) the anticipated timing of a regulatory decision for the Marketing Authorisation Application for TransCon CNP as a monotherapy for children with achondroplasia, (iii) the potential benefits of TransCon CNP monotherapy and combination therapy with TransCon hGH, (iv) Ascendis’ clinical development activities, including the teACH, reACHin, and AttaCH trials, (v) Ascendis’ commercialization activities and efforts to provide access to YUVIWEL, and (vi) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to develop new therapies with best-in-class potential. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third‑party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on‑market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis’ business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom‑to‑operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, SKYTROFA® and YUVIWEL® are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © August 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.