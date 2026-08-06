Genius Group Launch First Phase of $14 Million Genius City Project in Nuanu, Bali

First Phase including Genius Zone, Genius Café, Genius Missions and Genius School, opens with record enrolment.

Genius City projects span across 44 hectare Nuanu development, attracting over 30 developments and $150 million in investment.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced the launch of Genius Zone, Genius Café, Genius Missions and Genius School at Nuanu Creative City in Bali, Indonesia, as part of the first phase of its $14 million Genius City joint venture.

First Phase of Genius City

Further to the completion of the Company’s joint venture agreements with Nuanu Creative City in Bali, Indonesia in November 2025, the Company has been building its Genius City model in preparation of its first phase, launched on schedule in August 2026.

The Genius City model operates as a lifelong learning community centred around schools, camps and accelerators spanning early learning, primary, secondary, tertiary and adult learning, focused on learning the ABCs of the future: AI (our future digital workforce); Blockchain (our future digital economy), and Community (our future human connection).

The Company has launched a Genius Zone showcasing the vision of Genius City, powered by a Genie AI App that enable all residents, visitors and students to earn and learn with Genius Educator Merits (GEMs). The Company is offering from August onwards guided tours of Nuanu for visitors, showcasing the Company's integrated education and lifestyle model alongside Nuanu's growing ecosystem of over 30 projects including the Luna Beach Club, Aurora Media Park, Magic Garden, THK Tower and the Company’s Genius Café and Genius School.

Nuanu Creative City, a 44-hectare creative city development on Bali's Tabanan Regency coast has attracted over US$150 million in total investment[1] and is now attracting over 4,000 visitors daily.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said “This launch marks a milestone in our vision to build lifelong learning communities around the world. Nuanu is emerging as one of Southeast Asia’s most ambitious city developments, and Genius Group is at its heart with our school, curriculum, community and lifelong learning campus.”

“Indonesia has made universal digital education and training a national priority in its ‘Digital Vision 2045’ plan[2] with the launch of our first Genius City aligning to the national plan’s first phase from 2025-2029. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population, and has one of the most cohesive national AI development plans across five priorities; artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, the metaverse and quantum computing. These exponential technology fields are the areas that Genius Group is focused on in its ABCs of the Future.”

“In June 2026, Indonesia drafted presidential regulations setting out a four-year roadmap requiring national ministries and regional governments to adopt AI and to authorize the launch of a dedicated sovereign AI fund[3]. Together with its Vision 2045 targets of universal digital education and internet access to 94% of the country’s 290 million citizens[2], we believe our Genius City model and future-focused education plans are fully aligned with Indonesia’s future plans.”

Genius School Academic Year Opening

Genius School has opened the first term of its 2026/27 academic year this week with record enrolment at its Nuanu campus of 235 students, representing approximately 65% year-on-year growth in student enrolment.

The Company has increased capacity at its Bali campuses to approximately 1,000 students and following announcement of its Future School plans it has experienced an over 300% increase in its monthly enrolment rate, with an expectation of approximately 600 students by December 2026.

This week, the school’s teachers began training in Genius Group’s Teacher AI app giving all teachers a team of AI agent assistants to support their personalized learning programs, and students begin working on their Genius Missions, community-focused, project-based learning programs with one day a week - ‘Mission Fridays’ – dedicated to inspiring impact projects.

Genius City Model

This year, the Bali-based Genius City model is already on track to exceed the Company’s stated target of $10 million in profitable revenue per Genius City within the first year of operation.

The Company has previously stated its ambition of launching 100 Genius Cities globally as locally focused ecosystems for stakeholders to collaborate and benefit from the ‘ABCs of the Future’.

Genius Group will be hosting a Genius Leader Conference from September 7 to 11, 2026 at Vision Villa Resort for City Leaders participating in the roll out of Genius Cities globally in 2027.

Sources

[1] The Edge. Nuanu Creative City introduces new living concept in Bali.

https://theedgemalaysia.com/node/784849

[2] Government of Indonesia, Indonesia Digital Vision 2045.

https://digital2045.id/

[3] Reuters. Indonesia Plans to Embed AI in Key Programmes.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesia-plans-embed-ai-key-programmes-including-15-billion-free-meal-drive-2026-06-22/

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts



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