Youngest South African Woman to Attempt English Channel Crossing During National Women’s Month

SIMON’S TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Women’s Month in August will see South Africa’s 18-year-old Amber-Rose Berry of Cape Town attempt to become the youngest South African woman to swim the English Channel, according to the Channel Swimming Association. The CMO Council, a supporting partner of this initiative, invites brands, companies and coalitions to get behind Amber-Rose Berry and build momentum for her big swim and the cause she supports.

From Dover Beach, she will head for Cap Gris-Nez, but currents make it unlikely that will be her real end-point. The most common place for swimmers to finish is Calais and the distance can be upwards of 34 kms (21 miles) depending on weather, tides and currents. Her English Channel crossing will take place between August 19 and 27.

She follows another record-breaking South African, Otto Thaning, who is the oldest man to swim the English Channel at the age of 73 years on Sept. 6, 2014. Perhaps, a double honor coming for Brand South Africa.

To support Amber-Rose Berry and her attempt to become the youngest South African woman to swim the English Channel, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-amber-rose-swim-the-channel-and-inspire-youth

At 16, Amber-Rose was the youngest person to make the grueling solo swim across Cape Town’s False Bay from Miller’s Point in Simon’s Town to Rooiels near Pringle Bay, a distance of 34 kms (21 miles). This was done under the auspices of the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association.

BELIEVE IN WHAT YOU CAN ACHIEVE: The inspirational slogan and call-to action of the AMBER-ROSE CROSSING 2026 is aimed at resonating with all under-privileged and struggling athletes and learners.

The marathon swim will raise funds for South Africa’s Ukukhula Institute, which provides bursaries for disadvantaged student-athletes from Eastern Cape high schools to attend Rhodes University. Opening in 2027, the high-performance sports academy will be based in the historic town of Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown.

The record-breaking attempt is supported by a founding grant from the Rhodes University Trust USA ( www.rhodesalumni.com ) and other contributors. Interested donors and sponsors are encouraged to visit the GoFundMe page created by the support coalition. Please contact Donovan Neale-May, RUT USA chair and executive director of the CMO Council, another event booster.