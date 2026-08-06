vTv Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Phase 3 CATT1 trial evaluating cadisegliatin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) expected to complete enrollment in third quarter of 2026

Cadisegliatin Phase 2a hybrid closed-loop trial (Hybrid CATT1) in T1D to initiate before year end 2026

Strong balance sheet expected to fund operations through anticipated CATT1 topline data readout

Company to host Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event in the fourth quarter of 2026 highlighting cadisegliatin and its potential in people with T1D

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing cadisegliatin, a novel oral investigational therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update. The Company expects to complete enrollment in the Phase 3 CATT1 trial in the third quarter of 2026. Based on its current cash position at the end of the second quarter of 2026, vTv expects to have sufficient cash to fund operations through the anticipated CATT1 topline data readout. In the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company also plans to host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event focused on T1D, the burden of managing hypoglycemia without compromising glycemic control, and cadisegliatin’s potential to address this significant unmet need.

“Cadisegliatin has been specifically designed to address the significant unmet need of hypoglycemia, a major limiting factor in achieving optimal blood glucose control in T1D,” said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President, and CEO of vTv Therapeutics. “We look forward to discussing cadisegliatin’s potential with leading experts in T1D at our planned fourth-quarter KOL event. With cash runway through our anticipated topline data readout, we are focused on advancing development of the potential first oral adjunctive therapy for people with T1D.”

Recent Company Highlights

CATT1 Trial Advancing. Enrollment in the ongoing Phase 3 CATT1 trial evaluating cadisegliatin as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in individuals with T1D is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Enrollment in the ongoing Phase 3 CATT1 trial evaluating cadisegliatin as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in individuals with T1D is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. KOL Event on Cadisegliatin Program. In the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company plans to host a KOL event focused on T1D, the significant unmet medical need of hypoglycemia, and the cadisegliatin Phase 3 clinical program.

In the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company plans to host a KOL event focused on T1D, the significant unmet medical need of hypoglycemia, and the cadisegliatin Phase 3 clinical program. Cadisegliatin Hybrid Closed-Loop Trial (Hybrid CATT1). vTv expects to initiate the Phase 2a Hybrid CATT1 trial before year end 2026. This randomized, double-blind, crossover, multicenter study will evaluate cadisegliatin in T1D participants using hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery systems to inform the design and operational aspects of future Phase 3 research in this population.



Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026, were $86.6 million compared to $88.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026, were $86.6 million compared to $88.9 million as of December 31, 2025. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $8.8 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by continued investment in the Phase 3 CATT1 trial.

R&D expenses were $8.8 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by continued investment in the Phase 3 CATT1 trial. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $5.2 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The increase reflects ongoing support for corporate operations and clinical development activities.

G&A expenses were $5.2 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively. The increase reflects ongoing support for corporate operations and clinical development activities. Interest Income: Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, of $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively, was related to dividend income from the Company’s money market accounts.

Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, of $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively, was related to dividend income from the Company’s money market accounts. Net Loss: Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $13.1 million or $1.05 per basic and diluted share. Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the comparable period a year ago was $6.0 million or $0.92 per basic and diluted share.



Upcoming Events

H.C. Wainwright 28 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Date: September 14-16, 2026





Format: Fireside Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings Location: New York, NY Date: September 14-16, 2026 5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Date: September 29, 2026

vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30,

2026

(Unaudited) December 31,

2025



Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,643 $ 88,932 Prepaid expenses 416 743 Other current assets 530 218 Total current assets 87,589 89,893 Other assets 4 6 Total assets $ 87,593 $ 89,899 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,992 $ 6,557 Warrant liability, related party 25 84 Total current liabilities 7,017 6,641 Contract liabilities 1,830 18,669 Warrant liability 114 152 Total liabilities 8,961 25,462 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A Common Stock 39 39 Class B Common Stock — — Additional paid-in capital 394,205 391,090 Accumulated deficit (315,612 ) (326,692 ) Total stockholders’ equity 78,632 64,437 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 87,593 $ 89,899





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Revenue $ — $ — $ 36,839 $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 8,770 4,103 17,748 6,933 General and administrative 5,160 3,618 9,758 7,291 Total operating expenses 13,930 7,721 27,506 14,224 Operating (loss) income (13,930 ) (7,721 ) 9,333 (14,224 ) Interest income 812 275 1,650 606 Other income (expense), net 64 66 97 21 Net (loss) income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (13,054 ) (7,380 ) 11,080 (13,597 ) Income tax provision — — — — Net (loss) income before noncontrolling interest (13,054 ) (7,380 ) 11,080 (13,597 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — (1,334 ) — (2,459 ) Net (loss) income attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (13,054 ) $ (6,046 ) $ 11,080 $ (11,138 ) Net (loss) income attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (13,054 ) $ (6,046 ) $ 11,080 $ (11,138 ) Basic net (loss) income per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock $ (1.05 ) $ (0.92 ) $ 0.89 $ (1.69 ) Basic weighted average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock 12,409,316 6,587,070 12,409,297 6,584,969 Diluted net (loss) income per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock $ (1.05 ) $ (0.92 ) $ 0.76 $ (1.69 ) Diluted weighted average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock 12,409,316 6,587,070 14,541,788 6,584,969

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated in a U.S. Phase 3 study for the treatment of T1D. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for T1D. In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin. These studies support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, the anticipated effect of Phase 3 topline data on the Company, the benefits of cadisegliatin to people living with T1D, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com