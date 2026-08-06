JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

 | Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 August 2026, record date as of the 14 August 2026 & payment date is the 04 September 2026:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.382100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.321600
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.397500
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.389700
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.353800
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.190900
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.187800
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.342700
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.306800
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000AP27VA70.147500
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000UPAYVL70.117500
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006YCYW060.163800
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000RE0SQM60.166700
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000DDR6DS30.242700
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006FIW9Z00.283500
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE0006CJGQR90.285000
JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00064TWYK90.188900
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson  
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

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