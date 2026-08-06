JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 August 2026, record date as of the 14 August 2026 & payment date is the 04 September 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.382100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.321600 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.397500 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.389700 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.353800 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.190900 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.187800 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.342700 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.306800 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.147500 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.117500 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.163800 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.166700 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.242700 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.283500 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.285000 JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.188900 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000

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