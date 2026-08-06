Gravitee Publishes Agent Accountability, an Open Framework for Governing AI Agents

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enterprises race to deploy AI agents, Gravitee , a leading AI Agent Management company, today published Agent Accountability, an open framework designed to help organizations establish identity, authority and oversight for AI agents operating in production.

More than 7 million AI agents are already operating inside major enterprises, more than double the number just six months ago, according to Gravitee's own research data. Yet only about 11% of enterprises run agents in production today. Industry analysts have pointed to accountability, not raw capability, as one of the central barriers standing in the way of the rest: unlike human employees, agents typically have no verified identity, no defined authority, and no consistent record of what they did or why.

Agent Accountability addresses that gap directly. The framework defines five principles: Identity, Role, Authority, Oversight, and Recourse. Together, these principles mirror the way organizations manage new employees: assign a role and responsibilities, grant access, and maintain accountability. Each principle is broken into specific, assessable controls, so an organization can verify conformance for every agent it runs in production rather than treating governance as a one-time policy statement.

"You wouldn't let a person act inside your company without a mechanism for accountability in place," said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee. "We think the same should be said of the millions of live agents. Every organization running agents in production is already asking this question. We wanted to give them a real answer."

The framework is being released under a Creative Commons license, free for any organization to read, adopt, or build on. Future plans are to publish further guidance mapping Agent Accountability's principles to existing and developing standards, protocols, and patterns for achieving its proposed controls.

"An agent acting through an API or a tool call needs the same accountability as a person acting through a login," said Linus Hakansson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Gravitee. "We built this to be useful regardless of what stack an organization is running, because the problem doesn't go away depending on who's providing the model or the infrastructure."

Today's publication lays out the framework's five principles as a concept paper, open for public and industry input. Gravitee is inviting practitioners, standards bodies, and enterprise security and platform teams to help define the specific controls that will carry it toward a 1.0 release. Feedback can be submitted at www.gravitee.io/agent-accountability.

About Gravitee

Gravitee is an AI Agent Management company that helps enterprises manage, secure, and govern AI agents, APIs, and event streams. Its Gamma platform spans Agent Management, API Management, Event Management, Authorization Management, and Identity & Access Management, giving organizations the visibility, control, and governance infrastructure they need to operate confidently in an agentic world.

For more information, visit gravitee.io.