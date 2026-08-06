HydroGraph to Participate in the Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Power Investor Conference August 17

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Power 1x1 Conference, taking place August 17-18 virtually.

Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Kreps, Senior Vice President, will host 1x1 meetings with institutional investors throughout the day on August 17.

The Needham Conference is by invitation only. Investors interested in booking a 1x1 meeting with management can contact their Needham & Company representative for registration, or HydroGraph investor relations at matt.kreps@hydrograph.com.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

HydroGraph

Senior Vice President

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687