Global Digital Evolution Firm Launches Unified Brand Across North America, Expanding Investment in Canada and the United States: Meta IT is now Insi

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insi , a global digital evolution company with more than 35 years of experience, today announced the launch of its globally unified brand, marking a new chapter in the company's growth in Canada and the United States.

Formerly known as Meta IT, the company now operates globally under a single brand: Insi. The launch reflects the evolution of a business that has expanded significantly in capability, scale, and market presence over the past three decades, while reinforcing its commitment to helping organizations navigate digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data modernization, and enterprise technology modernization.

Operating in more than 20 countries, Insi combines human expertise and artificial intelligence to help organizations cut through complexity and deliver measurable business outcomes. The company serves global enterprise clients across a range of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, technology, and professional sports organizations across North America.

With established teams across North America, Insi has delivery capabilities throughout the Americas and offers clients the benefits of regional alignment, shared time zones, and local accountability while maintaining the scale and flexibility of a global organization.

"North America represents one of our most important growth markets," said Marcos Machado, Managing Director of Insi’s North American operations. "Launching under a unified global brand allows us to bring together 35 years of delivery experience, including 6 years in Canada and the United States, proven transformation capabilities, and local expertise to better serve organizations navigating digital transformation and AI adoption. While our name is changing, our commitment to helping clients achieve meaningful business outcomes remains the same."

The name Insi was chosen to reflect three ideas that define the company's approach: inside, insight, and intelligence. Captured in the philosophy: "It all starts inside," the name reflects Insi's belief that successful transformation begins with understanding the business before selecting technologies, platforms, or solutions.

This approach informs what the company calls "The Insi Model" a framework that connects intentionality, strategy, technology, execution, results, and realization to help organizations move beyond implementation and toward sustainable transformation.

Today, organizations face growing pressure to modernize operations, adopt AI responsibly, and generate measurable returns from technology investments. Insi believes success requires more than deploying new tools; it requires connecting strategy, people, operations, and technology to create lasting value.

With a growing team across Canada and the United States, Insi will continue investing in its North American presence while supporting enterprise organizations seeking practical, outcome-driven approaches to digital transformation. Insi’s North American introduction creates an opportunity to establish a new market presence under a new brand designed to reflect the company's future direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Insi affiliated with Meta (Facebook)?

No. Insi was formerly known as Meta IT, a Brazilian technology company with no affiliation to Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

What does the change mean for existing customers?

Nothing changes operationally. Existing customers will continue working with the same teams and contacts, with no disruption to ongoing projects, services, or support. The name is new. The commitment is the same.

What is Insi's presence in Canada and the United States?

Insi has an established and growing team operating across Canada and the United States, including a presence in the Toronto-Waterloo Technology Corridor, one of North America’s leading technology clusters, while leveraging the scale and expertise of a global organization operating in more than 20 countries.

About Insi

Insi is a global digital transformation company that helps organizations connect strategy, technology, people, and operations to deliver measurable business outcomes. Formerly known as Meta IT, the company brings more than 35 years of experience supporting enterprise transformation initiatives across AI, data, cloud, automation, SAP, and digital modernization. Operating in over 20 countries, Insi combines human expertise and artificial intelligence to help organizations cut through complexity, accelerate execution, and create lasting business value. With a growing presence across Canada and the United States, Insi serves enterprise clients across industries including manufacturing, financial services, technology, sports and entertainment. For more information, visit https://www.insi.com .

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