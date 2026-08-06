Exyn Nexys Selected by Leading U.S. Government Research Organization Following Head-to-Head Evaluation Against Commercial LiDAR System

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (“Exyn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced that its Exyn Nexys handheld LiDAR scanner has been selected by a leading U.S. government research and engineering organization following a competitive technical evaluation.

The organization operates a dedicated laboratory focused on evaluating handheld scanning systems and SLAM algorithms, and benchmarked Exyn Nexys directly against other commercial LiDAR systems before making its selection. Exyn Nexys was chosen for its combination of survey-grade accuracy, mobility and speed of capture in demanding operating environments.

Under the initial deployment, the organization is expected to use Exyn Nexys to build accurate 3D models of its facilities and equipment, supporting equipment placement, facility planning and as-built documentation of existing infrastructure. Teams intend to digitally recreate active machine and fabrication shops, extract precise measurements directly from the resulting scans, and conduct recurring facility scans on an ongoing basis so that planning and documentation records remain current as their sites change. That recurring scanning cadence would position Exyn Nexys as an operational tool embedded in the organization’s workflows rather than a one-time data capture.

The selection extends a period of expanding U.S. government activity for Exyn. In July 2026, the Company announced new contracts supporting U.S. government initiatives, including projects with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as well as a planned demonstration and operational pilot with the U.S. Air Force’s Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex focused on autonomous aircraft inspection and cargo mapping. Together, these engagements reflect growing adoption of Exyn’s reality capture and autonomy technology across federal research, civil works and defense sustainment missions.

“Government technical organizations apply some of the most rigorous evaluation standards of any customer we work with, and winning a direct head-to-head benchmark against other commercial systems is meaningful validation of what Exyn Nexys delivers,” said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. “We are seeing consistent demand across federal customers for accurate, repeatable 3D data capture, and we intend to keep building on that momentum.”

Exyn Nexys captures high-resolution 3D point clouds in real time and operates reliably in GPS-denied and low-light conditions where traditional surveying methods fall short. Paired with ExynAI, Exyn’s proprietary post-processing pipeline, the system delivers refined, survey-grade point clouds that export directly into standard geospatial and design software.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company’s technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn’s solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications.

For more information, visit www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential capabilities, performance, applications and market opportunities for Exyn Nexys; the anticipated scope, timing and expansion of the customer deployment described herein, including the expectation that facility scanning will recur on an ongoing basis; the demand for 3D reality capture and autonomous robotic capabilities among government customers; the anticipated timing and outcome of the Company’s previously announced government engagements, including the planned demonstration and operational pilot with the U.S. Air Force’s Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex; and the Company’s expectations regarding market growth, deployment opportunities, operational evaluations, mission-specific autonomy applications, and future commercial or strategic opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs of the Company’s management, including assumptions regarding market demand, customer adoption, technology performance, procurement activity, defense and government spending, competitive conditions, third-party market forecasts, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Exyn’s ability to commercialize and deploy Exyn Nexys and other autonomy solutions; adoption of autonomous robotics and 3D mapping solutions; product performance, safety, cybersecurity and integration in GPS-denied and other complex environments; defense, OEM, industrial and government customer purchasing decisions; defense priorities, budgets, procurement processes and contract timing; the Company’s ability to convert initial deployments into additional or recurring business; Exyn’s ability to raise substantial additional funds in the future; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; IP protection; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “designed,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com



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