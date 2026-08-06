XM launches GOLD24-7, bringing weekend gold trading to its clients





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XM has introduced GOLD24-7, a new Gold trading instrument that gives traders access to Gold markets seven days a week.

Unlike traditional Gold CFDs, which follow standard market hours, GOLD24-7 allows traders to continue trading Gold over the weekend.

"Markets don't stop generating news simply because it's the weekend," said Stavri Morti, Co-CEO at XM. "Economic data, geopolitical developments and breaking news can all influence market sentiment over the weekend. We introduced GOLD24-7 to give our clients greater flexibility to respond to those developments as they happen, instead of waiting until Monday."

The launch forms part of XM's broader strategy to expand its product offering while continuing to evolve its trading experience in line with changing market conditions and client needs.

For over 15 years, XM has been a market leader in Gold trading. This position was further solidified earlier this year amid historic volatility in the gold market, as the broker provided traders with uninterrupted trading and exceptional execution conditions, including zero requotes and no rejections. GOLD24-7 builds on that approach by extending Gold trading beyond the traditional trading week.

GOLD24-7 is now available to all XM clients. Traders interested in accessing the new instrument can open an XM account in just minutes to begin trading Gold throughout the week.

#XMGOLD247Trading

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 20 million clients, from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments across all devices. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding education.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM's EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, please visit the XM website.

Contact

XM Group

orm@xm.com

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