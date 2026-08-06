authID Partners with Art Sales Vault to Bring Biometric Identity Verification to the Art Market

Partnership pairs authID's biometric technology with ASV's KYC and compliance platform to help auction houses, galleries, and dealers combat money laundering and identity fraud

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced it has been selected by Art Sales Vault (ASV), a provider of compliance and transaction support services specifically designed for the art market, for confirming the identities of purchasers for ASV’s clients.

Besides the typical fraud that can occur in the trading of any commodity, money laundering is a regular factor in the art world. The price of art is typically subjective, purchasers and buyers are often not identified, and the art market is generally unregulated. Objects of art, which are highly mobile, can be traded at fluctuating prices in order to hide the proceeds of illegal activity.

Art Sales Vault provides a full range of know-your-client (KYC) compliance and transaction support services for the art market. This includes a frictionless, affordable program that can be easily integrated with an art dealer’s existing sales process. Negative publicity regarding money laundering associated with a fine art transaction can be highly damaging to both careers and organizational reputations. ASV’s platform and services provides insurance against such damage.

authID’s biometric identity platform verifies the user’s government-issued id document along with their facial biometric, then matches the two, preventing fraudulent ids, deepfakes, and the use of AI-generated images and video in order to ensure that only a live, legitimate person is present. This capability powerfully complements ASV’s sales validation solution.

“In an art transaction, an effective due diligence process begins with the confirmation of the identity of the purchaser,” said Deborah Hrbek, CEO of Art Sales Vault. “Accurate and efficient purchaser verification is a critical aspect of ASV’s KYC solution. ASV confidently relies on authID as its partner in the satisfaction of this fundamental requirement.”

For the auction house, gallery or art dealer concerned with risk management in a market that can be among the riskiest from an AML perspective. ASV’s advanced investigative screening technology is designed to reveal red flags that can be indicative of money laundering activities. The ASV tech also flags sanctioned individuals and entities.

authID’s document verification and liveness detection ensure that any individual applying to participate in an art transaction is who they claim to be. This not only prevents imposters from inserting themselves into the integrity of a transaction, it also provides accountability after the fact. Only a verified individual’s facial biometric allows them into the process, and that same digital signature can be employed for later validation of their participation.

“Money laundering is a constant threat to the integrity of retail, real estate, banking, and other industries,” observed Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “In the art world, whether it’s the buyer or seller, the variation of pricing allows the transfer of wealth under the guise of a commodity with unregulated pricing. We’re enabling Art Sales Vault to create a biometric root of trust for all parties, empowering their KYC platform while maintaining digital privacy. As with all our clients and partners, we ensure positive identification for security, fraud prevention, privacy protection, and accountability.”

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry.

For more information, visit www.authID.ai or



https://developer.authid.ai/docs/proof-and-entra-verified-id .

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

About Art Sales Vault

Art Sales Vault (ASV) helps gallery owners, art dealers and other art industry professionals understand and comply with international anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, incorporate risk management strategies into their sales process, and streamline complicated transactions. The mission of Art Sales Vault is to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly due diligence and money movement services that give you more time to focus on your business. All transactions are carried out inside your private ASV Vault room, ensuring that the confidentiality of sensitive information collected in the course of sales and AML compliance is protected.

For more information, visit https://artsalesvault.com/contact-us/