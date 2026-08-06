Callan JMB Announces Formation of Callan Power to Advance Domestic Manufacturing of Critical Electrical Infrastructure

Wholly owned subsidiary will initially pursue Alabama-based manufacturing of transformers and other critically needed electrical equipment

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), a diversified company focused on logistics, emergency preparedness and critical infrastructure today announced the formation of Callan Power LLC, a new wholly owned subsidiary which will focus on strengthening U.S. electrical infrastructure through the planned domestic manufacturing of transformers and other critically needed power-system equipment.

Callan Power intends to bring state-of-the-art, automated manufacturing capabilities to the Atlas Complex in Alabama to help address electrical equipment shortages, reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, and provide power companies with more dependable access to the infrastructure required to maintain, expand, and modernize the electrical grid.

The subsidiary will be based at the Atlas Complex, with future manufacturing operations planned for an Alabama State University-owned facility in Brewton.

Callan Power’s product and service capabilities are intended to include power and distribution transformers, pad-mounted and dry-type transformers, specialized transformers for renewable-energy applications, mobile substations, battery energy-storage systems, advanced power cables, and power-system engineering, testing, and simulation.

Callan Power will draw on more than 15 years of emergency preparedness power management experience gained through Coldchain Technology Services LLC, another wholly owned subsidiary of Callan JMB. Since 2009, Coldchain has managed fixed, hardened and mobile power-generation assets supporting healthcare organizations, government agencies and other critical operations during emergencies and planned continuity events.

“Callan Power is a natural extension of our preparedness mission and the experience we have developed managing fixed and mobile power resources since 2009,” said Wayne Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB. “By combining that operational foundation with plans to manufacture transformers and other essential electrical equipment domestically, we intend to address a critical infrastructure need while creating a meaningful new avenue for long-term growth.”

Callan Power is being established as demand for electricity continues to increase across data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, grid-modernization projects, and other energy-intensive sectors. At the same time, power companies continue to face supply constraints and extended procurement timelines for transformers and other essential grid equipment.

It is planned that Callan Power will focus on:

Domestic manufacturing of transformers and other critical electrical equipment

Grid-resilience and reliability solutions

Fixed and mobile power-generation capabilities

Emergency-power preparedness and continuity

Infrastructure supporting power companies, data centers and advanced manufacturing

Collaboration with public-, private- and academic-sector organizations





Through Callan Power, Callan JMB is extending its experience in logistics, infrastructure, emergency preparedness and critical supply-chain management into an essential area of national need. The Company believes this dedicated subsidiary will position it to pursue opportunities associated with expanding domestic manufacturing capacity, modernizing electrical infrastructure and supporting the growing demand for reliable power.

Callan Power’s planned Alabama operations are also expected to support technical training, workforce development and skilled employment while contributing to the state’s advanced-manufacturing economy.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) provides logistics, infrastructure and operational services supporting the healthcare industry, emergency-management agencies and other organizations responsible for maintaining essential services. The Company’s capabilities include product fulfillment, specialty packaging, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness and response. Through the continued expansion of its operations, Callan JMB is applying its experience in critical supply chains and infrastructure to additional areas of national importance.

About Callan Power LLC

Callan Power LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Callan JMB Inc. focused on energy resilience, grid reliability and the domestic manufacturing of transformers and other critical electrical equipment. Building on Callan JMB’s experience managing fixed and mobile power assets, Callan Power intends to support electric power companies, critical infrastructure operators and other organizations requiring reliable access to essential power-system equipment and capabilities.

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Callan Power’s planned headquarters and manufacturing operations; anticipated products, services and manufacturing capabilities; domestic production and supply-chain objectives; expected customers and market opportunities; potential collaborations; workforce development; development and production timelines; and the Company’s strategic and growth objectives.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that planned manufacturing operations will be established as contemplated, that anticipated products or capabilities will be successfully developed, or that the expected commercial and operational benefits will be realized.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting Callan JMB is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.