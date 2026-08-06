MetLife Pet Insurance Winner Of 2026 Pet Innovation Award For “Pet Insurance of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that MetLife Pet Insurance is the recipient of the “Pet Insurance of the Year” award. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“We're honored to be recognized with the 'Pet Insurance of the Year' award for the fifth consecutive year,” said Todd Katz, Head of U.S. Group Benefits at MetLife. “This award reflects MetLife’s continuous commitment to providing pet parents with innovative solutions and resources that help make caring for a pet easier and more affordable.”

MetLife Pet Insurance helps pet parents make care decisions with confidence. Because pets are family, MetLife is committed to helping pet parents access the care their pets need throughout every stage of life, so they can focus on their pet’s health and well-being rather than financial stress. MetLife Pet Insurance provides customizable coverage for pets of all ages, with no breed exclusions. Pet parents can tailor plans based on deductibles, reimbursement levels, and annual benefit options to fit their needs and budget. Coverage can help with eligible veterinary expenses, including exams, diagnostics, and prescription medications.

MetLife also offers family plans that allow multiple pets to share a policy and deductible, helping simplify coverage for multi-pet households. Optional preventive care coverage helps pet parents manage routine wellness expenses, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, flea and tick prevention, and more.

Beyond insurance coverage, MetLife continues to expand the resources available to pet parents throughout every stage of the pet journey. Through MetLife Pet Perks, pet parents can access discounts and special offers on everyday essentials, helping them manage the ongoing costs of pet ownership and care. MetLife also provides support during life's most difficult moments through its Memorial Tree Program, which honors insured pets with a tree planted in their memory, along with grief counseling services and cremation benefits to help families navigate end-of-life decisions. To bring these resources together in one convenient place, the MetLife Pet mobile app serves as a personalized pet health and wellness hub, enabling pet parents to manage policies, submit and track claims, maintain pet health records, locate nearby pet services, connect with 24/7 vet chat, and access tailored content and guidance.



The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“MetLife offers peace of mind and protection against unexpected expenses. Veterinary costs continue to rise, yet traditional pet insurance coverage comes with hidden fees, age limits, or only covers accidents due to injury. The right insurance can play a critical role in helping pet parents provide the best care without financial uncertainty standing in the way,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “And that’s what MetLife provides. Their Pet Insurance takes the worry out of covering the cost of unexpected vet visits so pet parents can focus on what matters most - their furry family members. For understanding that pets are like family, we’re awarding MetLife ‘Pet Insurance of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions, LLC

MetLife Pet coverage is issued by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, a Rhode Island insurance company headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois). For more information, visit www.metlifepetinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475