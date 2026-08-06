EPRI Launches Effort to Reduce Risk in AI Power Sector Deployment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly moving from pilot projects to real-world deployment across the energy sector, there is a growing need for trusted, consistent methods to evaluate operational risk. EPRI today announced SAFERai.power, a collaborative initiative that will equip utilities and technology providers with the tools, evidence, and guardrails needed to scale AI responsibly.

Building on work from EPRI's Open Power AI (OPAI) consortium, SAFERai.power addresses the risks AI solutions may pose to critical power system attributes: safety, accountability, fairness, explainability, and reliability (SAFER). The initiative will develop a common operational risk framework and open-source assessment toolkit to help organizations evaluate whether AI systems are ready for deployment in utility environments.

“AI is ready to transform how the power system operates—but only if we make it trustworthy in the real world,” said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. “With SAFERai.power, we are building the bridge between innovation and trust, applying guiding principles to the tools needed for operations. Working together, we can ensure these powerful capabilities are deployed in a way that is safe and reliable for everyone,” he said.

Delivering a Common Approach to AI Risk

The initiative will focus on three key deliverables:

Risk Framework: This framework includes risk scenarios, failure modes, autonomy levels, guardrails, and use-case tiers.

This framework includes risk scenarios, failure modes, autonomy levels, guardrails, and use-case tiers. Evidence Packages: These will include AI system risk file templates for provider and deployer evidence.

These will include AI system risk file templates for provider and deployer evidence. Assessment Tool: This open-source toolkit will provide for tiered and scalable use-case risk assessment.

More than 25 founding members representing utilities, technology companies, regulators, market operators, and reliability organizations are contributing expertise to help ensure the framework reflects real-world operational requirements across the electric sector.

Industry Collaboration





As AI adoption accelerates, technology providers and utilities must work together to establish trusted practices for deployment in critical infrastructure environments.

“Trust is the foundation for AI adoption in the power industry. Utilities operate some of society's most critical infrastructure, where reliability, security, and safety are non-negotiable,” said Darryl Willis, corporate vice president of Energy and Resources at Microsoft Frontier Company. “To realize the full potential of AI, we must build solutions that are transparent, secure, and grounded in industry expertise so operators can act with confidence and deliver resilient energy systems for the communities they serve,” he added.

Regulatory Perspective

Regulators also play an important role in advancing innovation while maintaining public confidence in the electric system.

“State regulators support innovations that can allow utilities to strengthen the reliability, resilience, affordability, and security of the electric system. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into utility operations and grid management, initiatives such as SAFERai.power can help provide the collaborative framework and best practices needed to advance adoption of these technologies,” said National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) President Ann Rendahl. “NARUC supports bringing together stakeholders to help ensure AI is deployed in ways that benefit customers while maintaining public trust.”

Reliability and Utility Operations

Ensuring AI systems support grid reliability is a key focus of the initiative. Reliability organizations, utilities, and system operators will help shape the framework to reflect the power sector's unique operational requirements.

“Understanding the potential applications for AI can help us understand both the benefits and work with industry to mitigate any risks,” said Jim Robb, president and chief executive officer at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). “This effort will lay the foundation for that work.”

“The utility sector is unique in that it requires a heightened bar for responsible and secure AI use to ensure the ability to provide reliable, resilient, and affordable power is enhanced and not compromised,” said Robert Piascik, senior vice president and chief information officer at the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the nation’s largest state public utility. “As AI capabilities accelerate, utilities, including large public utilities like ours, need clear, evidence-based methods to evaluate risk and maintain trust. The SAFERai.power initiative will provide the tools and structure required to scale AI safely, ensuring these technologies strengthen AI use in the energy sector and contribute to safer, more secure, and consistent grid operations.”

Initial founding members of SAFERai.power include Alliant, Ameren, ATC, Arizona Public Service, Centerpoint Energy, Con Edison, Constellation, Cooperative Energy, CPS Energy, Duke Energy, Exelon, HData, Microsoft, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO), Nebraska Public Power District, NERC, New York Power Authority, NVIDIA, Omaha Public Power District, Pacific Gas & Electric, PJM Interconnection, Salt River Project, SHI International, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, TVA, WEC Energy Group, and World Wide Technology (WWT).

To learn more or join the consortium, visit SAFERai | EPRI Micro Sites.

Contact

Samantha Gilman

Communications Manager

980-348-8783

sgilman@epri.com

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, and affordable access to electricity across the globe. Together…shaping the future of energy.®

Contact Info



Rachel Gantz

rgantz@epri.com

+1 202-293-7517