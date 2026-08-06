Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conference in August 2026

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conference:

On August 12, 2026, Sean Gadd, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays 10th Annual Building & Building Products Conference. Management will participate in an analyst-hosted Q&A session at 9:45am EST and host investor meetings throughout the day. This event will take place at the Barclays Office in New York, NY.





About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,900 employees on average across around 40 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen

Casey Kotary

ADVISIRY Partners

lathamir@advisiry.com

212-750-5800