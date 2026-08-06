GoldHaven Awards Contract for Eight-Hole, 1,650-Metre Phase II Drill Program at Copeçal West Target, Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Layne do Brasil Ltda. to complete a second phase of diamond drilling at the West Target of its 100%-owned Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso State, Brazil.

Layne do Brasil Ltda. is an established Brazilian drilling contractor with extensive experience supporting exploration and mine development projects throughout the country.

Highlights

Up to eight diamond drill holes, totalling 1,650 metres, are planned at the Copeçal West Target.

Drilling will follow up previously reported bedrock gold intercepts associated with sheeted quartz veining and related geochemical and structural targets.

Targets were generated through the integration of historical and recent soil and auger geochemistry, diamond drilling, geological and structural interpretation, magnetic data and VLF geophysics.

Mobilization is expected to commence by mid-August 2026, with completion of the drilling program targeted before year-end.

The program will test interpreted target horizons along strike, down dip and down plunge, including fold limbs, hinge-related targets and areas where multiple exploration datasets converge.





The Phase II program builds on GoldHaven’s inaugural diamond drilling campaign, which confirmed bedrock gold mineralization in all four holes drilled at the West Target. Reported intervals included 30 metres at 0.16 g/t Au, 28 metres at 0.14 g/t Au (including 4 metres at 0.48 g/t Au) and 39 metres at 0.11 g/t Au (including 4 metres at 0.30 g/t Au). Previous work identified sheeted quartz veining, folding, shearing and hydrothermal alteration interpreted to form part of a structurally controlled mineralizing system.

Gold in fold-hosted systems commonly concentrates within fold hinges and closures. Phase II is designed to test whether the interpreted fold at the West Target hosts a continuous mineralized zone along strike and down plunge.

The Copeçal Project lies within the Juruena Gold Province, approximately 150 kilometres from G Mining Ventures’ Tocantinzinho gold mine. The Phase II program tests a portion of a 6-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly defined by AngloGold Ashanti’s systematic exploration between 2010 and 2016, the majority of which remains untested by drilling.

The East Target, where copper-gold sulphide zonation (bornite–chalcopyrite) has been identified, remains a priority for future phases of work.

The proposed holes are designed to evaluate the lateral, down-dip and down-plunge continuity of the target horizons while testing key components of the Company’s evolving geological and structural model. These include interpreted fold closures, the geometry of the northern and southern limbs, extensions of gold-bearing intervals identified in previous diamond and historical auger drilling, and priority structural trends interpreted from magnetic and VLF datasets.

Figure 1. Copeçal West Target – Plan view showing completed Phase I drill holes, proposed Phase II drill holes, interpreted fold geometry and associated geochemical anomalies.

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven, commented:

“Copeçal has earned this next phase of drilling. Our inaugural program confirmed bedrock gold in all four West Target holes, together with sheeted quartz veining, fold-controlled enrichment and hydrothermal alteration across the system confirming a coherent mineralized system with encouraging geological continuity.”

“What we have not yet tested is the core of it. Phase II is designed to follow the fold geometry down-plunge and along strike into the portions of the system that no drill has reached. We have eight holes planned and a clear geological model to test. I believe the results will tell us whether this system has the continuity and grade to become something meaningful.”

The planned holes are designed to systematically test the highest-priority structural targets while improving the Company's understanding of the geometry of the mineralized system.

Phase II Drill Program

PROG-1: tests plunge extension.

PROG-2 to PROG-4: test southern limb continuity.

PROG-5 to PROG-7: define fold geometry.

PROG-8: tests a new down-dip target.





The current conceptual design comprises eight holes (PROG-1 through PROG-8) totalling up to 1,650 metres. Final collar locations, hole depths, orientations, sequencing and total meterage may be modified as drilling progresses based on geological observations, initial results and operational considerations.

Figure 2. Copeçal West Target – Three-dimensional conceptual model showing the interpreted fold geometry and the planned PROG-1 drill hole designed to test the down-plunge extension of the mineralized system.

Figure 3: Copeçal West Target – Section A–A′ showing the planned PROG-1 drill hole relative to previous drilling, interpreted fold geometry and reported gold intercepts.

About the Copeçal Gold Project

GoldHaven is applying an integrated exploration approach combining historical exploration data with modern geochemistry, geophysics, geological mapping and diamond drilling to systematically refine and test priority gold targets.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. (Hons), FAusIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National.

Instrument 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven Resources Corp. Mr. Hill is not independent of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

Mobilization for the Phase II drill program is expected to commence by mid-August 2026, with completion targeted before year-end;

The program will test interpreted target horizons along strike, down dip and down plunge, including fold limbs, hinge-related targets and areas where multiple exploration datasets converge;

Phase II is designed to test whether the interpreted fold at the West Target hosts a continuous mineralized zone along strike and down plunge;

Final collar locations, hole depths, orientations, sequencing and total metreage may be modified as drilling progresses based on geological observations, initial results and operational considerations;

The East Target remains a priority for future phases of work; and

Management's belief that the results will indicate whether the system has the continuity and grade to become significant.



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