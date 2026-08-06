Rezolve Ai to Report H1 2026 Results and Host Investor Call on September 1

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in agentic commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced that it will release its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Management will host a live conference call for investors and analysts at 8:30am Eastern Time on the same day. The presentation will provide a detailed review of Rezolve Ai’s financial and operating performance, the principal drivers of its growth, expanding enterprise adoption of its agentic commerce capabilities and its priorities and outlook for the balance of 2026.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai, said:

“Rezolve Ai’s preliminary first-half performance demonstrated the pace at which we are scaling our business and executing our agentic commerce strategy. On September 1, we look forward to giving investors a detailed account of the commercial and operational drivers behind that performance, our progress across the business and how we are executing against our full-year objectives.”

Conference Call Details

The live webcast and registration details will be available through Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at:

https://investor.rezolve.com/

A replay of the webcast will be made available following the conclusion of the call.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai’s proprietary brainpowa™ models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare™ and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

Learn more at www.rezolve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements include, without limitation, statements concerning Rezolve Ai’s preliminary unaudited H1 2026 revenue and future growth.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Readers should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve Ai’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Rezolve Ai cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.