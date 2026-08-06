LaunchDarkly Surpasses $200 Million in ARR as Demand for Runtime Control Accelerates

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly, the runtime control platform for software and AI agents, today announced it has surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing more than 25% year over year, as enterprises increasingly invest in runtime control for AI-powered software delivery. The company also appointed Andy Pemberton as chief revenue officer to scale its global go-to-market organization.

The milestones reflect growing enterprise demand for runtime control as AI transforms software engineering. Today, most teams use AI to accelerate development. But some teams are going further, building AI-powered software factories where agents take on increasingly large portions of the software lifecycle. As that shift unfolds, the challenge moves from generating code to controlling autonomous systems in production. Teams that solve that control problem will move faster, and more safely, than those that don't.

"When I co-founded LaunchDarkly, the core belief was simple: speed and control shouldn't be in tension. AI has made that more urgent than ever," said Edith Harbaugh, co-founder and CEO of LaunchDarkly. "Teams aren't just shipping code, they're building systems of agents that act and evolve in production around the clock. LaunchDarkly provides the runtime control layer that makes these factories safe."

Since launching AgentControl in May 2026, LaunchDarkly has seen strong market demand. Built on the same infrastructure that powers more than 50 trillion flag evaluations daily, AgentControl enables teams to manage prompts, models, tools, and policies as runtime configurations and optimize AI behavior against live traffic all without a full deployment cycle. Since launch, AI-related pipeline has nearly doubled, with demand split evenly between new and existing customers.

"You can review a change before it ships; you can't review an agent's next thousand decisions," said Jonathan Nolen, SVP of product at LaunchDarkly. "An agent doesn't misbehave in code review — it misbehaves in production, in front of your customers, so that's where control has to live. AgentControl puts it there: teams see what their agents are doing, and when something drifts they can correct it in seconds — no pull request, no redeploy, no waiting. That's what runtime control provides."

Scaling go-to-market leadership to meet enterprise demand

To better support development teams through this AI transformation, LaunchDarkly is bringing in Andy Pemberton as chief revenue officer. Pemberton spent nearly a decade at OutSystems, rising from presales leadership to chief customer officer and ultimately chief revenue officer, where he led the company's global revenue organization across the Americas, EMEA, and APJ as it scaled to over half a billion in revenue.

At LaunchDarkly, Pemberton will lead the sales, solution engineering, professional services, partners and alliances, sales operations, and customer success teams as the company scales to meet enterprise demand.

"Andy has done this before; he's helped customers navigate transformations at scale, and that's exactly what we need for what comes next," said Harbaugh.

Pemberton joins as LaunchDarkly builds on growing enterprise demand for runtime control, expanding from feature management to helping organizations safely operate AI-powered software factories. As AI agents become a core part of software delivery, LaunchDarkly’s runtime control is the operational layer that keeps autonomous development fast, measurable, and governed.

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly is the runtime control layer for the AI era of software development. As AI accelerates the volume and pace of change hitting production, LaunchDarkly gives development teams the infrastructure to move fast without losing control of what they're building — controlling code, controlling agents, and acting instantly when something goes wrong. LaunchDarkly is the foundation that lets teams embrace the velocity AI makes possible without fearing what they can't contain. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, LaunchDarkly is headquartered in Oakland, California. Learn more at launchdarkly.com.

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Spencer Anopol

Head of PR

sanopol@launchdarkly.com