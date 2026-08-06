BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Major theAlley.io Platform Upgrades and Progress Toward BLAQclouds Property Group and Apollo Direct Market Symbols and Q2 Financials Update

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a technology company focused on blockchain-powered social, media, commerce, payments, and digital ownership infrastructure, today announced significant upgrades to theAlley.io, the Company’s Web3-enabled social and commerce platform. The upgraded platform is now organized into five primary categories: Main, Media, Commerce, Calendar, and Wallet, creating a more streamlined user experience while expanding theAlley’s ability to support communities, creators, businesses, gamers, digital asset holders, and shareholders.

The new structure reflects BLAQclouds’ continued effort to build practical Web3 tools that are easy to use, community-driven, and commercially scalable.

“theAlley.io is becoming much more than a social platform. It is becoming an integrated digital ecosystem where users can communicate, transact, play, watch, sell, schedule, and build community from one unified environment,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds. “These upgrades represent a major step forward in connecting social engagement, real-time payments, digital media, Web3 gaming, ecommerce, and event coordination into one platform. Our focus is simple: build technology that people can actually use, reward participation, and create long-term value for our shareholders. Loyal BLAQclouds shareholders are going to be rewarded with spin out shares in ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Apollo DIRECT, BLAQclouds Property Group and several other distributions, to be announced that focus on the broader Four Pillars strategy. The Company has no debt, no toxic or convertible debt and no shares have been issued or converted since our last filing. We believe BLAQclouds has entered a defining stage of execution, which will provide exponential growth for our ecosystem.”

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Main: Enhanced Groups, Friends, Chat, and Direct Connections

The Main category includes enhanced Groups, Friends, and Chat functionality, giving users improved tools for direct connection, public and private group management, and real-time communication.

Groups now provide upgraded management options for both public and private communities, allowing creators, businesses, project teams, and shareholders to organize and interact with their audiences more effectively.

The Friends section has also been expanded with Send and Request functionality, allowing friends to send and request APUSD stablecoin payments in real time. This feature is powered by ApolloCASH, BLAQclouds’ payment and remittance technology layer, and is designed to create a fast, simple, wallet-native method for users to transfer value directly to people they know.

The Chat function now includes video calling capabilities and supports real-time communication for large communities, with the ability to connect up to 2,000 participants at one time. Users can also participate in real-time chat while on video calls, creating a more interactive communication experience for groups, meetings, AMAs, shareholder discussions, and community events. Calls may also be scheduled and added directly to the platform’s Events Calendar.

Media: Gaming, Video, Music, Livestreaming, and NFT Media Utility

The Media category has been expanded to include a full gaming section, curated Web3 video and music functionality, and enhanced livestream group capabilities.

The gaming section includes the Amiga Catalog along with several BLAQclouds and Apollo ecosystem games, including:

Apollo Fighter

Apollo Quest

Sports Monke

Apollo Chess

Apollo HomeRun Derby

Apollo Monster Drive

These games are available to play for free at:

https://www.thealley.io/games

The Media section also includes a curated Web3 video and music platform designed to connect compatible MP3 and MP4 NFT files held in a user’s wallet. The platform is designed to give users a more useful media experience by allowing wallet-connected digital content to be accessed through playlist tools, toolbar functionality, and browser-style navigation.

Livestreaming has also been upgraded with the ability to create livestream groups for both public and private audiences. These livestream groups support real-time chat, emojis, reactions, and enhanced AMA text features, making the platform suitable for creators, project teams, businesses, entertainers, shareholder groups, and community leaders.

Commerce: Stores, Marketplace, Referrals, and EVM Wallet Connectivity

The Commerce category connects with any compatible EVM wallet for asset tracking and use across the ecosystem. Users can create stores in minutes, supporting physical products, digital products, and service-related businesses across a wide range of sectors.

The Commerce section also includes a unified marketplace where users may select the shops they want to follow and interact with. This structure is designed to create a more personalized commerce environment, allowing users to discover businesses, products, projects, and services that match their interests.

BLAQclouds has also incorporated a traffic and sales incentive model. Users who help drive traffic and sales to the stores they follow may earn one-time and ongoing fees for qualified sales, creating a community-powered commerce engine designed to reward users for meaningful participation and promotion.

Wallet: Apollo Wallet, Onramp, Offramp, Bill Pay, and Gift Cards

The Wallet category now extends beyond standard wallet tracking through Apollo Wallet. The upgraded Wallet section is designed to support broader financial utility, including:

Onramp functionality through Spritz

Offramp functionality through Spritz

Bill Pay functionality through Spritz

Gift card purchases powered by Tillo and integrated through BLAQpay

This structure is intended to give users more practical ways to connect digital assets with real-world spending, payments, and financial activity.

By combining Apollo Wallet, ApolloCASH, BLAQpay, Spritz, and Tillo-powered gift card functionality, BLAQclouds is positioning theAlley.io as a Web3 platform that supports not only digital identity and community engagement, but also real-world commerce and payment utility.

Calendar: Personal and Community Events

The Calendar category includes both Personal Events and Community Events. Events can be created, scheduled, and shared with specific approved groups, giving users and communities a flexible tool for organizing live events, meetings, AMAs, group calls, shareholder discussions, creator sessions, and business activities.

This feature is especially important for communities and project teams that need a single platform to organize communication, livestreams, calls, and public or private events across their ecosystem.

BLAQclouds Property Group Progress

BLAQclouds also announced that BLAQclouds Property Group has engaged a market maker to file the required 15c2-11 submission with FINRA as part of the process to obtain a new trading symbol. The Company expects to receive the symbol in August 2026, subject to regulatory processing, review, and approval.

Following completion of the symbol process, BLAQclouds Property Group expects to issue book-entry shares to qualified BCDS shareholders in connection with the previously announced spin-out process.

The Company believes this step represents continued progress in its broader corporate structure and Four Pillars strategy, as BLAQclouds works to separate, organize, and grow distinct business verticals with clearer market identities, operational focus, and shareholder transparency.

Apollo DIRECT Update

BLAQclouds also announced continued progress on the planned spin-out of Apollo DIRECT to qualified BCDS shareholders. The Company expects to complete the Apollo DIRECT spin-out in Q3 2026, with the distribution structured at a ratio of 100:1, meaning that for every 100 shares of BCDS owned by a qualified shareholder, the shareholder is expected to receive one new share of Apollo DIRECT.

The Apollo DIRECT corporate action has already been filed with and approved by FINRA and is currently expected to close in September 2026, subject to final processing, applicable requirements, and completion of the necessary market and administrative steps.

BLAQclouds has also engaged a market maker to file the required 15c2-11 submission for Apollo DIRECT. This filing is part of the process to support the creation of a public market for Apollo DIRECT following completion of the spin-out and related corporate actions.

Apollo DIRECT is expected to serve as a key component of the BLAQclouds ecosystem, focused on Apollo Chain-powered applications, including ApolloCASH, Apollo Wallet, APUSD, Apollo Scan, Apollo NFT, and Apollo Games. The Company believes Apollo DIRECT will provide a dedicated structure for expanding Apollo-based products, payment tools, blockchain infrastructure, and consumer-facing Web3 applications.

Q2 Financial Update

BLAQclouds also confirmed that the Company has completed its Q2 financial numbers and expects to file the report before the market opens on August 10, 2026.

The Q2 filing is expected to include detailed notes outlining specific transactions, corporate actions, platform developments, and strategic initiatives the Company has been working on to enhance shareholder value. These notes are intended to provide shareholders with greater transparency into BLAQclouds’ recent execution, including progress across theAlley.io, Apollo DIRECT, BLAQclouds Property Group, BLAQpay, ApolloCASH, and other components of the Company’s broader Four Pillars strategy.

Management believes the Q2 filing will help shareholders better understand the Company’s current direction, recent operational progress, and the steps being taken to strengthen BLAQclouds’ long-term ecosystem value.

Strategic Outlook

The latest theAlley.io upgrades represent a significant step in the Company’s strategy to build an integrated ecosystem around social interaction, digital media, Web3 games, blockchain payments, ecommerce, wallet utility, and community-driven business growth.

BLAQclouds believes theAlley.io can serve as a central user-facing platform across its broader ecosystem, including ApolloCASH, Apollo Wallet, APUSD, BLAQpay, Apollo Games, Web3 media, merchant tools, and future business applications.

The Company’s goal is to continue expanding real-world utility, user engagement, and commercial opportunities while building technology infrastructure that supports creators, businesses, communities, digital asset holders, and shareholders.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is a blockchain technology and digital infrastructure company focused on building platforms that connect social media, payments, commerce, gaming, digital media, and real-world business utility. Through its ecosystem of products and strategic subsidiaries, BLAQclouds is developing tools designed to help users, businesses, creators, and communities participate in the next generation of Web3-enabled digital interaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

