PwC and Zyter Collaborate to Help Healthcare Organizations Transform Total Cost of Care and Improve Measurable Outcomes

Vienna, Virginia, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PwC and Zyter today announced a collaboration designed to help healthcare payers and providers transform total cost of care programs, improve health outcomes, and reduce avoidable cost of care. The collaboration combines PwC’s experience in healthcare transformation, analytics, operations, and program execution with Zyter|TruCare’s Vertical AI Execution Platform, agentic AI orchestration, and clinical services to help clients move beyond technology modernization into governed, measurable execution across utilization management, care management, appeals and grievances, and related clinical workflows.

The capability is intended to help organizations address rising medical expense, administrative complexity, workforce constraints, and fragmented data by redesigning how healthcare work is executed. PwC and Zyter will help clients assess current operations, define outcome-based transformation roadmaps, and operationalize AI-enabled workflows supported by modular architecture, API-native integration, interoperability, governance, auditability, and control.

“Healthcare organizations are under intense pressure to improve outcomes while reducing total cost of care, and that requires more than technology implementation,” said Thom Bales, National Health Services Advisory Leader, PwC US. “Working with Zyter|TruCare, we can help health organizations redesign operating models, embed governed AI into clinical and administrative workflows, and turn transformation programs into measurable performance improvement.”

“The real opportunity is not just to implement new technology; it is to transform how healthcare work gets done,” said Sundar Subramanian, CEO, Zyter. “By combining PwC’s transformation capabilities with Zyter|TruCare’s AI execution platform, we can help payers and providers coordinate work across systems, enforce clinical and policy guidance, and deliver more affordable, equitable, and outcome-driven care.”

PwC will provide transformation, implementation, change management, and program execution capabilities to complement Zyter|TruCare’s platform and clinical teams. Through Zyter Symphony orchestration and AI-enabled workflows, clients can automate high-volume tasks, coordinate work across care teams and systems, improve care coordination and provider experience, strengthen member engagement, and help reduce cost per transaction across utilization management, care management, and administrative workflows.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

About PwC Health Industries

PwC’s Health Industries practice works with organizations across the health ecosystem — including pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, payers, providers, PBMs and more. Our multi-disciplinary team draws on PwC’s Assurance, Tax, and Advisory services to drive our clients to the leading edge. These capabilities include helping clients raise capital, grow (both organically and through deals), transform their businesses with our digitized value chain solutions, and safeguard their enterprises through our cyber, compliance, tax and broader risk offerings.

About Zyter

Zyter provides a Vertical AI Execution Platform that modernizes how organizations operate by driving measurable outcomes across complex workflows. Its platform supports over 44 million covered lives across more than 45 health plans, delivering NCQA pre-certified, HITRUST-certified, and SOC 2-compliant solutions for care management, utilization review, and clinical operations. Through AI orchestration, workflow execution, and transformation services, Zyter|TruCare helps clients coordinate work across systems, improve performance, and deliver outcome-driven care.