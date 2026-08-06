2027 Social Security COLA May Lag Inflation, Putting Retirees Under Financial Strain

NEW YORK and CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler today launched an automated passive income platform for retirees, providing a new solution to the risk that the 2027 Social Security cost of living adjustment may lag behind inflation.

Relying solely on Social Security benefits places immense financial pressure on older adults. After all, the average monthly retirement benefit is only about $2,084, equating to an annual income of roughly $25,000. However, some retirees end up relying solely on social security benefits to make a living because their financial situation does not allow them to accumulate substantial savings.

Why do social security increases struggle to offset inflation?

While Social Security benefits are adjusted annually according to the Cost of Living (COLA), this increase has long been questioned for failing to accurately reflect the spending patterns of older adults. The costs of healthcare, housing, insurance, and long-term care services are rising even faster for retirees, making it difficult for Social Security increases to fully offset these continued increases.

The good news is that MoneySimpler launched its automated passive income platform today, providing retirees with a new source of income. Users can start strategies with a single click to earn daily passive income, and the minimum strategy contract can be started with just $100, offering a more flexible way to supplement income for retirees with limited budgets.

MoneySimpler's advantages include:

Low entry barrier: Start your strategy with a minimum of $100.

Simple operation: No investment experience required; run your strategy with a single click.

Stable returns: The system automatically executes strategies, providing daily passive income.

Automated execution: No need for manual trading or frequent market monitoring.

Controllable risk: Strategies are systematically managed, reducing human error.

Suitable for retirees: Establish a continuous cash flow without complicated operations.

How to get started building your passive income with MoneySimpler

Visit the MoneySimpler website and create an account to receive a free trial fund of $50. Choose a strategy and start a contract; the minimum investment is $100. Check your daily earnings; the system will automatically execute the strategy without any complicated operations.





MoneySimpler's System Development Direction

To enable retirees to secure a more stable source of supplemental income, MoneySimpler is continuously enhancing its system capabilities, with a focus on the following areas:

Enhanced Strategy Execution Stability – Ensuring consistent performance of automated strategies over the long term.

Optimized Market Change Response – Faster identification of market fluctuations, reducing the impact of latency on returns.

Improved Risk Control System – Model upgrades make strategies more robust during volatile periods.

Strengthened Account and Fund Security – Enhanced verification and encryption mechanisms protect user assets.

Upgraded System Infrastructure – Improved platform speed and reliability, ensuring greater peace of mind for long-term use.

The platform stated that these improvements aim to ensure stable system operation even amidst future economic changes, thereby helping users establish a continuous source of supplementary income.

Platform Compliance and Transparency

Money Simpler is operated by the UK-based company MONEY LINKS LTD, with corporate details publicly available via Companies House. The platform is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)—holding reference number 921139—and maintains clear regulatory filings. Backed by public corporate data, regulatory records, and robust product functionality, MoneySimpler has established comprehensive systems for information disclosure, account security, and transaction processing, thereby providing users with a more transparent and reliable service environment.

A new income supplement option

With Social Security increases potentially continuing to lag behind inflation, establishing an additional source of income in advance is crucial. MoneySimpler offers retirees an accessible, automated way to generate passive income, making it easier to supplement cash flow. If you want to prepare for the future, now is the perfect time to get started.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com