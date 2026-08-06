AIR Global PLC to Announce First Half 2026 Financial Results on August 20, 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIR Global PLC (“AIR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIIR) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The webcast will be hosted by Stuart Brazier, Chief Executive Officer, and Bassem Lotfy, Chief Financial Officer, and will include a discussion of AIR’s financial results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of AIR’s website at www.air.global or directly here. The earnings release and presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast, together with presentation materials, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About AIR

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, AIR is a global consumer brands and innovation company with a presence in more than 90 markets worldwide. Its portfolio reaches millions of adult consumers across social inhalation and modern nicotine categories through brands including Al Fakher (flavored shisha molasses), Crown Switch (closed system pod vaping platform), Crown Gems, and Al Fakher nicotine pouches.

AIR’s strategy combines category-leading brands, scientific research, and in-house innovation capabilities. Strategic investments such as Greentank and royalty-generating intellectual property partnerships such as Crown Bar enhance its participation in fast-growing nicotine and inhalation categories. The company develops next-generation technologies and products, including OOKA.

By connecting brands, technology, science, and commercial partnerships, AIR is building a differentiated platform positioned to shape the future of adult consumer experiences.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

Such forward‑looking statements are based on available current market material and management’s expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting the Company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward‑looking statements, including, among others: the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Greentank investment and partnership; the potential exercise of warrants to increase ownership in Greentank; the Company’s U.S. market expansion strategy; the timing and outcome of regulatory submissions, including PMTA applications to the FDA; regulatory changes and enforcement trends in the tobacco and nicotine industries; the Company’s ability to execute its product development and commercialization strategy; the results of scientific studies and their acceptance by regulatory authorities; the preliminary nature of the McKinney pilot study data, which is subject to further testing and verification and may change materially as additional data becomes available; the potential presentation of study results at the Tobacco Science Research Conference; supply chain constraints and costs; changes in consumer preferences; competition in the hookah, vaping and nicotine product markets; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and industry conditions; tax, legal, and accounting developments; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 20‑F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent furnished or filed reports.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by the Company that the forward‑looking statements will be achieved. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute (and shall not be construed as) an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

AIR Investor Relations:

Gaurav Jain: Gaurav.jain@air.global; +971-56-439-4296

Anuja Shendye: A.shendye@air.global; +971-58-907-8782

investor@air.global

AIR Media Relations:

ICR for AIR

For more information, email inquiries to AIRglobal@icrinc.com