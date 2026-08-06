Planisware recognized as a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, five years running

Paris, France, August 6, 2026 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces today it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR).

This marks the fifth consecutive year Planisware has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting. In Planisware’s view, this recognition reflects its ongoing commitment to helping organizations reduce complexity while improving project visibility, strengthening governance, and supporting more informed decision-making across the business. With Planisware Orchestra, organizations can start quickly, establish consistent processes, and expand their project and portfolio management capabilities as their needs evolve. Planisware Orchestra: Start simple. Stay structured. Scale smart.

Recent innovations further extend Planisware Orchestra’s support for organizations seeking to connect day-to-day execution with strategic priorities. Enhancements introduced since 2025 include Oscar, Planisware’s embedded AI agent, which delivers portfolio intelligence, AI-powered project intake, and dynamic resource management. Additional innovations include drag-and-drop dashboard creation, expanded integration capabilities, and industry-specific starter packages designed to accelerate deployment and adoption.

“Organizations need a practical way to improve governance without slowing teams down,” said Sylvain Bianchi, VP Mid-Market at Planisware. “Planisware Orchestra is designed to help customers get started quickly, structure their work more effectively, and progressively adopt more advanced capabilities as their needs evolve.”

Antoine Villata, Chief Executive Officer Planisware North America, added: “Our continued investment in Planisware Orchestra reflects a clear ambition: to help organizations modernize project and portfolio management while preparing for the next stage of AI-enabled decision-making. We believe this recognition highlights the strength of our platform and our long-term commitment to customer value.”

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, Peter Clegg, Zainab Ali, Woojin Choi, Jennifer Jackson and Daniel Stang, August 4, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

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Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt Europe: Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57



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About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 900 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 650 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

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