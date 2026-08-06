Vetster Named “Pet App of the Year” by 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Vetster , the world's fastest-growing pet health marketplace, has been awarded “Pet App of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Vetster is helping reshape how pet owners access veterinary care by connecting them with licensed veterinarians through virtual care, prescription services, and ongoing health support. Available across the United States, Canada and the UK, the company gives pet owners a convenient way to access trusted veterinary care from home, with the flexibility to choose from Vetster’s network of over 5,000 veterinarians based on expertise, availability, language, and their pet’s needs. Every veterinarian on Vetster is verified and reviewed by other pet owners, and pricing is displayed upfront before booking, avoiding hidden fees and surprise charges.

Vetster’s online appointments offer pet owners timely guidance when they need it through video consultations or chat. Where regulations permit, owners can receive diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and prescriptions. The company’s integrated pharmacy services enable treatments to be ordered for home delivery, encouraging follow-through care. For ongoing needs, Vetster Plus gives pet owners continuous access to virtual appointments, unlimited chats with veterinary professionals, and member benefits.

In addition, Vetster has expanded access to veterinary care through several enterprise channels, including Vetster for Business, an employer benefits program used by organizations like Amazon and Samsung, and a growing set of partnerships with retailers like PetSmart, insurers, and others across the pet care ecosystem that bring care closer to where pet owners already live, work, and manage their pets' health.

“Our recent partnerships are making proactive veterinary care more accessible for pet owners. We're committed to building a future that delivers more efficient care to pet parents by connecting them with the right support at the right time,” said Mark Bordo, CEO, Vetster. “We’re honored to be named Pet App of the Year. Every day, we're proving that high-quality, accessible veterinary care should be the standard, not the exception.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Vetster’s service is built around choice, transparency, and trust. Veterinarian shortages, long wait times, and rising costs have made timely pet care harder to access. Not every condition requires an in-person visit, and not every pet family has the means or time for them. Not to mention these visits can cause emotional distress for the pets themselves,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re awarding Vetster with ‘Pet App of the Year’ for bridging this gap, extending the reach of existing veterinary professionals, and giving pet owners a credible, convenient alternative. Vetster helps animals receive timely attention and frees up clinic capacity for cases that truly need it.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Vetster

Vetster is an innovative pet health platform that connects pet owners with licensed veterinary professionals through virtual consultations. Committed to making veterinary care more accessible, Vetster offers on-demand services that empower pet parents to receive expert advice and support from the comfort of their homes or on the go. With a focus on convenience and quality care, Vetster is redefining how pet health services are delivered in today's digital age. Learn more about Vetster at vetster.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475