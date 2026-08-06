Medecision Earns “Innovators” Distinction in Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Frost Radar™ Report

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medecision, a healthcare technology company whose unified data platform, agentic AI capabilities, and embedded change management support empower health plans, providers, and risk-bearing organizations to realize better outcomes, has achieved the Innovators accolade from market research firm Frost & Sullivan in the Population Health Management category.

Frost & Sullivan’s report— Frost Radar™: United States Population Health Management, 2026 —ranked Medecision ahead of more than six other established companies on the population health management Innovation Index. It called out Medecision’s intentional evolution from traditional care management to an AI-enabled orchestration and workflow intelligence platform.



“To improve outcomes for entire patient populations, technology needs to be trusted to build bridges between providers, payers, and others across the ecosystem,” said Medecision Chief Medical Officer William Gerardi, MD. “Innovation is only as powerful as the foundation on which it’s built. The Innovators designation from Frost & Sullivan, along with other recent industry recognition for care management, signals strategic momentum behind our thoughtful approach to building trusted, foundational technology that enables meaningful results for patient populations.”

“Inclusion in the Frost Radar™ report is not simply recognition; it signals that a company is operating at the forefront of its industry,” noted Sagar Mukhekar, Healthcare IT Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

FAQs

Why did Medecision earn Frost & Sullivan’s Innovators distinction?

Frost & Sullivan’s Innovators ranking in Frost Radar™: United States Population Health Management, 2026, highlighted three Medecision strengths:

AI-enabled care orchestration and workflow intelligence Unified population health execution platform Practical innovation supporting operational scalability





The report noted: “Medecision is one of the clearest examples of PHM market evolution from analytics to execution, with an emphasis on workflow orchestration, automation, and operational scalability.”

It further stated, “Medecision’s innovation narrative is strengthened by its unified data platform strategy.”

How does Frost & Sullivan define its Innovators category?

The following attributes are among the criteria Frost & Sullivan used in its 2026 Frost Radar™ study to determine population health management Innovators:

Drive technological advancement with disruptive ideas and solutions

Prioritize R&D, IP development, and pioneering concepts

Strong innovation foundation with opportunities to accelerate commercialization and scale





How does Frost & Sullivan define population health management?

For its 2026 Frost Radar™ report, Frost & Sullivan defined population health management as a diverse set of solutions and services that:

analyze disparate patient data

highlight care improvement opportunities

manage delivery through coordination and engagement

benchmark performance

mitigate financial risks





What measurable operational outcomes does the Medecision platform support?

Frost & Sullivan noted in Frost Radar™: United States Population Health Management, 2026 that Medecision’s positioning is supported by measurable operational outcomes across deployed environments, such as:

20% reported improvements in gaps-in-care closure rates

10% reductions in emergency room utilization

20% efficiencies in administrative costs





What industry rankings has Medecision earned?

Frost & Sullivan named Medecision among its Innovators in its report Frost Radar™: United States Population Health Management, 2026. Black Book Research ranked Medecision #1 in Care Management, LTSS, and Complex Care Coordination Technology in The 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans.

Where can I access the Frost Radar™: United States Population Health Management, 2026 report?

The official report can be found in Frost Radar™: US Population Health Management, 2026

About Medecision

Medecision’s unified data platform, agentic AI capabilities, and embedded change support empower health plans, providers, and risk-bearing organizations to realize better outcomes. Impacting more than 95 million American lives, we pair modern technology with strategic guidance to seamlessly turn insight into action. Medecision helps healthcare organizations define the future of intelligent health by modernizing operations, improving outcomes at scale, and reducing administrative complexity. For more information, visit https://www.medecision.com/

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company’s Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO’s Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Media Contact

Julia Church

Senior Account Executive, MERGE

jchurch@mergeworld.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa484de2-5a8a-4668-aa91-373b90567b84