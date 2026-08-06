Carlson Pet Products Wins “Pet Brand of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Carlson Pet Products , a leading provider of high-quality pet safety solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Pet Brand of the Year” award. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Carlson Pet Products offers an expanding line of pet care solutions. Initially launched by designing a patented small-pet door and special gates intended for pets, not children, the company’s lineup spans low step-over designs, extra tall barriers built for jumpers and more. Products now also include ramps and pens, pet beds, strollers, crates and Holiday essentials.

Importantly, the company prioritizes safety, and each product is built to be both reliable and up to the safety standards expected of their own pets. In addition, pet apparel and accessories are manufactured in facilities that adhere to high-quality safety standards as well as fair labor practices.

Carlson Pet Products are also accessible and available at every budget. By staying focused on smart, efficient design, Carlson’s products hold up in real homes, with real pets, at an affordable price point.

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“‘Pet Inspired. Pet Approved.™’ isn’t just a phrase Carlson Pet Products puts on their packaging. Great pet products shouldn’t be a luxury, and pet parents shouldn’t have to break the bank to enjoy safe, reliable and durable pet accessories that haven’t cut corners on materials, rushed designs, or compromised on safety,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “From the products they design, to the way they test them, Carlson Pet Products engineers goods that represent the bond between people and their pets. Carlson has never lost sight of what a pet company is really about: the animals that greet us at the door, curl up at our feet, and make our houses feel like home.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Carlson Pet Products

Carlson Pet Products is a premier fashion-forward boutique dedicated to styling the modern pet with luxury apparel and high-end accessories. We specialize in blending contemporary runway trends with functional design to ensure your companions look as sophisticated as their owners.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475