Manufacturing Digital Announces New Flagship Event: Manufacturing LIVE London

London, 06 August 2026 – Manufacturing Digital, a BizClik Media brand, announces the launch of Manufacturing LIVE: The London Summit 2026, a new flagship event uniting industry leaders to advance smart manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration and operational excellence. Taking place on 9th September at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, London, this exclusive one-day summit will bring together more than 500 c-level executives, VPs and Directors of Operations, Technology and Strategy for high-impact discussions on the future of Industry 4.0.

Manufacturing LIVE translates the cutting-edge insights of Manufacturing Digital's global platform into in-person engagement, offering attendees the opportunity to benchmark digital initiatives against industry leaders and forge strategic partnerships. Co-located with Sustainability LIVE, Procurement LIVE and Supply Chain LIVE, the summit provides an integrated platform for cross-sector collaboration.

The event features a curated programme of keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions and networking opportunities, addressing critical themes including Industry 4.0 and smart factories, digital transformation, workforce strategy and sustainable manufacturing.

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Driving Industrial AI Adoption

As smart factories transition beyond pilot programmes, Manufacturing LIVE will examine how industrial AI is transforming production environments. The summit will feature leading manufacturing executives and technology innovators exploring the practical implementation of gen AI, predictive automation and digital twins. Expert panels will provide actionable strategies for integrating legacy Operational Technology (OT) systems with AI capabilities, overcoming data integration challenges and scaling AI deployment across global operations.

Addressing the Manufacturing Skills Gap

With advanced technologies reshaping factory operations, the summit will address workforce transformation and the widening skills gap in manufacturing. A dedicated panel of industrial executives and talent strategists will discuss strategies for upskilling frontline operators, bridging technical and digital skill sets, and attracting the next generation of industrial leadership. The session will highlight how forward-thinking manufacturers are positioning human capability as their ultimate competitive advantage.

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Looking Ahead

Manufacturing LIVE: The London Summit 2026 marks the first in a series of global events designed to connect manufacturing leaders with the innovations and strategies driving industrial transformation. More information on upcoming shows will be announced soon.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Manufacturing Digital Magazine

Manufacturing Digital connects the leading manufacturing executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the manufacturing community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

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