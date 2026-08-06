Dogginstix Lamb Collagen Cosmic Donut Named “Dog Treat Natural Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the Lamb Collagen Cosmic Donut from Dogginstix® , a brand at the forefront of treat innovation, has been awarded “Dog Treat Natural Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Dogginstix Lamb Collagen Cosmic Donut is made from high-quality lamb collagen, offering both durability and enjoyment for dogs while introducing a new approach to chew design. Featuring a detailed laser engraving, the product’s shape creates an interactive play experience that combines the benefits of a toy and a treat in one.

The dog chew is a single ingredient and sourced from free-range, grass-fed, grass-finished lamb. Odor-free, the premium chew is gentle for dogs with allergies and easily digested. It contains 83 percent of Crude Protein, three percent of crude fat, and 0.2% fiber. The chew measures 9" in diameter x 5/8" in thickness and is ideal for medium to large dogs that chew vigorously. The flavorful and wholesome chew has no preservatives, fillers, or additives.

“Thank you to Pet Innovation for this recognition. As pet owners ourselves, we understand the importance of feeding our furry friends with high-quality, natural ingredients. The Lamb Collagen Cosmic Donut reflects our commitment to sourcing ingredients from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures,” said Ahmet Karagoz, President of Dogginstix. “We take great pride in handcrafting our treats from scratch, ensuring that each bite is flavorful, delightful, and healthy. We remain committed to quality. Even the laser engraving on top of this product - an unexpected level of craftsmanship and visual appeal - purposefully adds a fun touch to this substantial dog treat.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Dogginstix Lamb Collagen Cosmic Donut redefines what a dog chew can be. So many ordinary, traditional dog chews miss the mark when it comes to providing optimum nutrition and hygiene, as well as addressing the engaging and interactive nature of what a chew can be. The market is saturated with uninspired offerings,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “By combining premium ingredients with precision laser engraving and an engaging flying-chew format, Dogginstix has taken a familiar product category and pushed it into a new space of creativity and differentiation. We’re awarding Dogginstix with ‘Dog Treat Natural Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Dogginstix

Dogginstix is a premium natural dog chews and treats brand specializing in single-ingredient products made from grass-fed and grass-finished proteins in a human-grade facility. Committed to quality, transparency, and pet wellness, Dogginstix produces high-protein chews and treats without additives, fillers, artificial ingredients, or unnecessary processing. Every product is carefully made to provide a clean and natural chewing experience dogs love and pet owners trust.

Built on premium sourcing and a hands-on production approach, Dogginstix is dedicated to delivering clean-label natural dog chews and treats made with integrity and purpose. In addition to premium single-ingredient products, Dogginstix also provides 100% bamboo merchandising displays designed to help retail partners showcase products effectively while enhancing the in-store customer experience.

Dogginstix continues to set the standard for premium natural dog chews and treats through quality, innovation, and a genuine passion for creating products we truly stand behind.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475