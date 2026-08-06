Zesty Paws Cat Calming Diffuser Named “Cat Calming Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Zesty Paws , an H&H Group brand and award-winning leader in pet supplements, has been awarded “Cat Calming Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Zesty Paws® Cat Calming Diffuser is a veterinarian-formulated device that leverages a synthetic feline facial pheromone (F3), which is a biologically relevant signal cats naturally deposit when marking familiar, safe spaces. By mimicking these natural signals, the diffuser helps create a perception of safety and familiarity to support calm behavior in cats without sedation or pharmaceutical intervention.

Zesty Paws' Cat Calming Diffuser uses a patent-pending nebulizer heat-free technology that breaks the liquid into a fine mist and projects it into the environment with forward-dispersion, offering more consistent, even coverage across spaces up to 1,000 square feet.* Dispersion range may vary based on home size, layout, and airflow. The heatless system also minimizes risks associated with overheating or burns, and preserves the integrity of the pheromone formulation. An integrated auto shut-off feature adds protection and convenience, while adjustable mist levels allow pet parents to tailor usage based on room size and need.

It is designed for seamless, continuous use without requiring daily dosing, handling, or behavior modification training. The diffuser is designed to support visible behavioral improvements in as little as two days *, delivering a faster and more noticeable response.

"We're honored the Pet Innovation Awards recognized the Zesty Paws Cat Calming Diffuser as Cat Calming Product of the Year," said Akash Bedi, CEO, North America, H&H Group, the parent company of Zesty Paws. "This reflects how Zesty Paws approaches innovation, developing formulation, delivery, and user experience together rather than in sequence. By improving how the pheromone analog disperses, we deliver more consistent coverage across a room, including larger and open plan spaces where consistency is hardest to maintain. That is what helps cats settle into a calmer environment."

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Zesty Paws® Cat Calming Diffuser is a true advancement. Cats are extremely sensitive to environmental changes and disruptions like new pets, guests, routine changes, and loud noises. Each of these scenarios may trigger stress responses that show up as scratching, hiding, overgrooming, and more,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “The Cat Calming Diffuser goes beyond incremental improvement to reimagining how environmental calming solutions can and should function. By combining biology-aligned signaling with a modern delivery system, Zesty Paws provides an effective, scalable, and user-friendly approach to feline calming support.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living long and healthy lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

*Cat Diffuser, In-home usage study with 235 respondents, conducted June 2025.

*Dispersion range may vary based on your home's size, layout, and airflow conditions.



About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Zesty Paws

At Zesty Paws®, we are wellness nerds with a non-stop obsession for pet health—meaning we do the research, sweat the small stuff, and skip the junk. The result? Bite-Sized. Pet Science.™ As an award-winning pet supplement brand beloved by besties and trusted by pet parents, helping pets live a Zestful life is more than just a promise—it's our science-driven method for everything we do.

Zesty Paws® is proud to be the official probiotic line of the American Kennel Club®, reinforcing the brand's commitment to canine-specific science and trusted standards in pet wellness. Zesty Paws® is also a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and proudly displays the NASC Quality Seal on its products.

For more information about Zesty Paws®, visit ZestyPaws.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475