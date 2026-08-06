Tucker’s Rad Cat Selected As “Cat Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year” By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Rad Cat from Tucker’s has been awarded “Cat Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Rad Cat follows Tucker’s 95/5 carnivore nutritional philosophy while introducing novel ways to feed raw, cold, gently warmed, or gently cooked to felines. The company’s Rad Cat formulas are 95% meat and organ with 5% functional ingredients such as miscanthus grass, dried whole egg, brewer’s yeast, and menhaden oil. Tucker’s also includes eggshell, which acts as a source of calcium and allows the formulas to be gently cooked with almost no nutritional loss.

Rad Cat is available in 6-ounce bars in two different textures: chunky grind and smooth pâté. The five formulas include beef, chicken, pork, salmon and beef, and chicken and tuna. All Rad Cat diets are complete and balanced, and Tucker’s only uses human grade, human edible, and federally inspected meats sourced in the USA. The meals meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for All Life Stages, including kittens.

“Rad Cat’s greatest strength lies in its flexibility - just like a cat - with options for even the most discerning cat palates. Our formulas follow a simplified, species-appropriate approach centered on true carnivore-based nutrition. With Rad Cat, we are doubling down on our core values in the frozen category,” said Jeff Kalish, Founder of Tucker's. “Thank you so much to Pet Innovation for this recognition. We believe pets deserve nothing but the best that raw nutrition has to offer. We will continue to innovate our products and processes, delivering handmade and hand-packed food from a team that takes pride in creating nutritious products you can trust.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Tucker’s is a modern formula for cats. Pets don’t think about ingredients; they think about what excites them in the bowl. Raw feeding appeals to their natural instincts, offering meals that look, smell, and taste like the foods their bodies were designed to enjoy. But most raw food diets are not flexible in terms of the way they can be served,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Tucker’s Rad Cat line offers straightforward, fresh nutrition that feels good for cats and reassuring for their pet parents. Rad Cat is unique and different, delivering a versatile feeding method for raw frozen cat food. We’re awarding Tucker’s with ‘Cat Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year.’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Tucker’s

Tucker’s is a family-owned business founded in 2009, with a mission to simplify raw feeding for pets and their owners. Committed to providing only the best in raw nutrition, Tucker’s sources all its human-grade meats responsibly and exclusively from the USA. The company’s foods are hand-packed in its own USDA Human Edible Facility located in Wisconsin, where a team of dedicated individuals takes great pride in creating innovative and nutritious products for pets. Tucker’s motto is “Because Our Pets Are Worth It!”

Tucker’s made the 2025 List of trusted brands by Pet Food Consumer Advocate Susan Thixton. In 2022 and 2023, Tucker’s won back-to-back awards for freeze-dried (2022) and frozen raw (2023) dog formulas from Pet Innovation Awards. In 2025, Tucker’s won a Pet Innovation Award for Boost Cubes.

Tucker’s is headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Its products are available to purchase at local pet retailers. Find a store near you: https://www.mytuckers.com/where-to-buy

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475