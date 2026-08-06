RedCloud Signs Open Weights and American AI Leadership Letter Alongside Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI

London, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced that it has joined as a co-signatory of the Open Weights Letter, the industry-wide commitment to open-weight AI models convened by Microsoft, NVIDIA and a coalition of leading technology companies.

The letter, now closed to further signatories, drew over 270 companies, including Meta, Google, OpenAI, Amazon, IBM, Intel, Databricks, Palantir, Hugging Face and Mistral. It calls for the continued availability of open-weight models — models that can be downloaded, inspected, modified and run on an organisation’s own infrastructure.

RedCloud is not a developer of foundation models; like most signatories, it builds on them. Its participation is practical: the Company’s ability to deliver differentiated intelligence to its customers rests on specialising advanced models on FMCG trading data inside infrastructure it controls.

Why Open Weights Matter to RedCloud’s Customers

The Company believes the movement of goods through global supply chains has long been closed and fragmented — run on relationships rather than a shared record. RedCloud believes the result is a global $2Tn annual inventory gap¹: stock in the wrong place, capital tied to the wrong forecast, and no shared view of price.

RedCloud’s answer is Open Commerce: trade in which supply, demand and price are intended to be visible to every participant rather than held by a few. RedAI is the infrastructure that is intended to deliver it, built on a proprietary Data Foundation — $6.9Bn in FMCG trading data aggregated across categories and countries since 2023², growing with every transaction on the network. Because that data is pooled in a form that RedCloud believes likely exists nowhere else, the Company believes each customer gains a view of their market that no customer could assemble from their own trading records alone, and that therefore no general-purpose model can be trained to provide.

The Company believes that general-purpose models have likely never seen the trading behaviour of FMCG markets in Lagos, Istanbul or Delhi, and prompting does not close that gap. Open-weight models are intended to be specialised on that data directly, through fine-tuning and continued pre-training, and that work is intended to be carried out inside RedCloud’s own environment, so customer trading data need not pass to a third-party provider. Because the model's weights are open, researchers can inspect and audit how it reaches its answers, and independently benchmark predictions and recommendations customers rely on.

Specialised open models also enable RedAI to reserve frontier-scale capability for genuinely frontier problems while running efficient models on routine tasks. The Company believes this is what makes advanced intelligence affordable for its network of more than 100,000 customers, many of them small independent retailers, and expects the cost of delivering that intelligence not to rise in step with the number of customers served. Open models also allow RedAI to be built and deployed inside a customer’s or a country’s own infrastructure where enterprise or joint venture arrangements require it.

Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder of RedCloud, said, “We do not build foundation models — we build the intelligence layer of global trade on top of them, and that is why this letter matters to us. Our customers’ intelligence comes from $6.9 billion of real trading data from markets, plus workflow knowledge built into our specialist agents. Open weights let us teach a model directly and put the result in customers’ hands without their data leaving our environment. Open weights are how we build Open Commerce."

“Trade in goods is inefficient because it is opaque and siloed — a few parties hold the strings, everyone else guesses, and two trillion dollars of inventory ends up in the wrong place every year. We are not going to rebuild that dependency one layer up in the AI stack.”

Consistency with RedCloud’s Infrastructure Strategy

RedCloud’s signing follows announcements in 2026 setting out its RedAI architecture, including RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution), the Company’s intelligence engine, and CORE (Compounding Operating Runtime Engine), its trade execution engine announced in July 2026. Both are being built on RedCloud’s proprietary Data Foundation and are expected to enable RedAI’s specialist agents.

The letter argues that open weights allow organisations to build “self-improving models, specialized capabilities, and accumulated knowledge.” RedCloud regards that as a description of how its infrastructure compounds for customers: each additional market, customer and transaction enlarges the Data Foundation, improving the specialised models built on it and the intelligence customers receive. The Company believes an open-weight ecosystem is what allows that compounding to continue.

Recent RedCloud Announcements

Today’s announcement follows a series of recent milestones for RedCloud: the unveiling of CORE in July 2026; the appointment of David Sturgeon as Chief Financial Officer in July 2026; the commercial launch of RedAI Strategy in Nigeria; the signing of a joint venture and licensing agreement of up to $120M in India, followed by the start of RedCloud’s India deployment; and the launch of Saudi operations under an up to $30M license agreement.

About RedCloud

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI infrastructure and associated products (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a trading infrastructure and related products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Soumaya Hamzaoui. For more information about RedCloud and its RedAI infrastructure, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Co-signing the Letter does not create a commercial relationship with, or an endorsement by, any other signatory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected effect of RedCloud’s participation in the Open Weights Letter, the anticipated development, capabilities, integration and performance of RAID and CORE within the RedAI infrastructure, the Company’s intended approach to model specialisation, customer-environment deployment and local adaptation of RedAI, the anticipated economic and competitive benefits of building on open-weight models, the expected growth of RedAI’s Data Foundation, expected cost efficiencies as the customer network grows, the differentiated nature of the Data Foundation, the Company’s intention to process customer data within its own environment, planned RedAI deployment in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and India, the timing and content of future product announcements, and RedCloud’s ability to deliver market-level intelligence and execution capability to FMCG manufacturers, distributors, brands and retailers. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of risks including, without limitation, changes in the availability or regulatory treatment of open-weight AI models, model developers ceasing to release open weights or changing licence terms, specialised models underperforming, expected cost efficiencies not materialising, joint venture arrangements not completing, evolving AI and data localisation regulation, delays to product launches, failure to achieve commercial adoption of RedAI infrastructure at the levels contemplated, and the other risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. RedCloud undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

[1] $2Tn annual Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] $6.9Bn value of FMCG goods traded across the RedAI infrastructure since January 2023.

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