E.F. Hutton & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor for $5.5 Million Financing for Glucotrack

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, today announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor in connection with a $5.5 million financing for Lōkahi Therapeutics™, a subsidiary of Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK).

The financing was led by participating institutional investors and consisted of a $2.0 million equity financing, priced at $0.75 per unit, together with a $3.5 million follow-on investment in the form of convertible debt.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented, “We are pleased to have advised Lōkahi Therapeutics and Glucotrack on this important financing. The transaction reflects the continued confidence of institutional investors in the Company's long-term strategy and provides additional capital to support the advancement of its innovative therapeutic platform. We appreciate the opportunity to work alongside the management team on this successful financing and look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America. We provide a comprehensive range of investment banking and capital markets services across our specialized divisions, delivering integrated solutions at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.efhutton.com.

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