Pranav Nambiar Joins Rackspace Technology to Scale Sovereign AI Infrastructure

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Pranav Nambiar as Senior Vice President and General Manager, AI Infrastructure. Nambiar will lead the infrastructure, operating model, partnerships and go-to-market strategy behind Rackspace's AI infrastructure offerings, further strengthening the company's position as a governed, model-agnostic operator of AI in production for regulated and mission-critical enterprises.

As enterprises move AI out of pilots and into production, demand has shifted from raw GPU capacity to governed compute: sovereign environments, compliance by design and operational discipline at scale. Nambiar's appointment accelerates Rackspace's investment in exactly that layer.

Nambiar brings more than two decades of experience architecting multi-billion-dollar technology ecosystems and delivering transformative growth at Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Google and Microsoft. At DigitalOcean, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of AI and Data Cloud, leading the company's strategic shift into a premier "AI Neo Cloud" and expanding production inference infrastructure for thousands of customers.

"Enterprise AI has moved past the question of which model to use. The hard problem now is the infrastructure and operating discipline around the model: governed, sovereign, compliant and running in production at scale," said Gajen Kandiah, CEO of Rackspace Technology. "Pranav has spent his career building and scaling AI and cloud platforms at hyperscale, and he knows what it takes to run AI as a reliable operation rather than a pilot. His leadership will accelerate the infrastructure, operating model and partnerships behind sovereign, compliant and enterprise-ready AI for our customers. I am delighted to welcome him to Rackspace."

Prior to his tenure at DigitalOcean, Nambiar led Google's generative AI and data services portfolio. At AWS, he led services including Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elasticsearch and Amazon SageMaker, and played a key role in shaping the company's data and AI platforms. Earlier in his career, Nambiar held multiple leadership positions at Microsoft, where he led digital strategies across its mobile, search and Windows businesses. He has advised C-suite executives and board members on enterprise AI, agentic innovation and autonomous systems for regulated industries.

"Rackspace has something rare in this market: real infrastructure, deep operational experience and the trust of enterprises in the most demanding regulated sectors," said Nambiar. "The next phase of enterprise AI will be won in production, and I look forward to building the platform that gets customers there."

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com .

Media Contact:

Will Link

rackspace@stantonprm.com